Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Commercial News
For many Americans, the highlight of the Super Bowl is the commercials. But after a year of controversy, one form of Super Bowl advertisement won't be returning. According to Front Office Sports, there will be no cryptocurrency commercials in the Super Bowl broadcast this year. Last year four major ...
Color blind? Eagles may have picked wrong jersey color for Super Bowl
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
History-making Super Bowl QB in ‘tears’ over Mahomes, Hurts
Much has been made of the historic nature of the matchup between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LVII. This marks the first Super Bowl where both starting quarterbacks are Black. Longtime football fans might find that hard to believe, given it has been 35 years since Doug Williams became the first Read more... The post History-making Super Bowl QB in ‘tears’ over Mahomes, Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Madden NFL 23 picks Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl winner
Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and a Madden video game simulation has predicted a winner. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Madden NFL 23′s official simulation has the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-17. The simulation also predicts Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will be named Super Bowl MVP.
The 5 Best Super Bowl Losing Teams of All Time
Let’s get real here. The best team doesn’t always win the Super Bowl. Look no further than the No. 1 entry on our list for proof of that. But such is the beauty of the NFL. Unlike the NBA, NHL, or Major League Baseball, where a team can...
NBC Miami
Who Are the Oldest Quarterbacks to Win the Super Bowl?
Who are the oldest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the tail-end of your career after winning a Super Bowl with your team could be one of the greatest feelings as an NFL player. Just ask now-45-year-old Tom...
NBC Miami
Most Memorable Off-The-Field Super Bowl Moments
Most memorable off-the-field Super Bowl moments originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. For all the tradition surrounding the Super Bowl, it always manages to provide a number of surprises not even organizers could have predicted. Sometimes these moments are so memorable, they become more defining than the game itself. As...
programminginsider.com
Super Bowl LVII Ratings Preview: What to Expect for the Chiefs-Eagles Matchup on Fox
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Television’s annual premier event, the Super Bowl, arrives once more on Sunday, February 12. Of course, you would expect the championship game of the long-dominant league in American sports to assume that title. But 18 months ago, there actually was concern its massive potency might start to decrease in value.
57 things to know about Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Each year we take a look at the Super Bowl, combing stories and research about every aspect of the game so you can sound smart on Super Bowl Sunday. It’s Super Bowl 57, and there’s a lot to know from entertainment to wagers, coin toss to commercials, from A (the anthem) to Z (the zebras) and much more.
What Is the Most Watched Super Bowl Ever?
It’s no secret that the NFL is the most-watched sport in the United States — and it’s really not even close anymore. While ratings in other sports have declined over the years, NFL viewership has remained relatively stable. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Super Bowl is the most-watched sporting event each and every year.
Comments / 0