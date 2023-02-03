ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IL

saturdaytradition.com

Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois

Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball outlasts Illinois

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Illinois, 81-79, Saturday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After a back-and-forth first half that featured six lead changes, Iowa trailed, 36-35. Out of halftime, the Hawkeyes took a three-point lead in the first minute of action, but Illinois closed the gap. The Illini took...
IOWA CITY, IA
wmay.com

U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy

The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan Co. pursuit leads to an arrest

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County pursuit led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. Artie Grimes was arrested on February 3rd after leading deputies on a chase by vehicle and on foot. A Sheriffs deputy observed a vehicle leave a yard on 2nd Street in Merom. The deputy recognized […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WAND TV

Neoga house fire spreads to second home, 4 escape

NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - Neoga firefighters were called to a house fire near Lake Mattoon early Monday morning. When crews arrived around 4:20 a.m. they realized the fire in the area of 18 Hidden Acres had spread to another house and a detached garage that was about ten feet away.
NEOGA, IL
WTHI

Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mahometdaily.com

Scott Block turns passion into House of Brisket

For years Scott Block found himself raising cattle and farming grain, until one day he decided he was ready for a change of pace. “I’ve always enjoyed cooking,” Block shared. “I always made our family meals.” Eventually, Block’s passion turned into his livelihood. Originating in...
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Semi-truck fire on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A semi-truck hauling vegetables on I-70 near mile marker 14, caught on fire just before 7 p.m. Friday. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said the fire started due to a mechanical issue with the tractor-trailer. Half of the trailer is gone and the tractor is completely gone. No one […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Two homes destroyed in Neoga fire, cause under investigation

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people are displaced from their Neoga homes after they caught fire Monday morning. Neoga Fire and EMS were called to a home at 4:22 a.m. but learned enroute that the fire had spread to a second home and a detached garage. Firefighters from Sigel and the Wabash Fire Protection District […]
NEOGA, IL
WCIA

Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Danville house sustains ‘heavy fire’, cause under investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — After initial reports, the Danville Fire Department has confirmed details on the house fire they responded to on Friday around 11 a.m. Danville Fire Chief, Aaron Marcott, stated that firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof upon arriving at a home on Kansas St. Everyone was reportedly out of […]
DANVILLE, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3

Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
PIATT COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Crews called out for fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters were called out for a fire Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a structure fire on Kansas St. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. WAND News is working to learn more about the fire and will update you as more information becomes...
DANVILLE, IL

