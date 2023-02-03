Read full article on original website
G2H: North Knox tops Linton, Sullivan falls to Paoli
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — North Knox 39, Linton 26 Paoli 60, Sullivan 29
WAND TV
Neoga house fire spreads to second home, 4 escape
NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - Neoga firefighters were called to a house fire near Lake Mattoon early Monday morning. When crews arrived around 4:20 a.m. they realized the fire in the area of 18 Hidden Acres had spread to another house and a detached garage that was about ten feet away.
Semi-truck fire on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A semi-truck hauling vegetables on I-70 near mile marker 14, caught on fire just before 7 p.m. Friday. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said the fire started due to a mechanical issue with the tractor-trailer. Half of the trailer is gone and the tractor is completely gone. No one […]
Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
Sullivan Co. pursuit leads to an arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County pursuit led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. Artie Grimes was arrested on February 3rd after leading deputies on a chase by vehicle and on foot. A Sheriffs deputy observed a vehicle leave a yard on 2nd Street in Merom. The deputy recognized […]
WTHI
New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
WTHI
Morning fire destroys two vacant houses in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two houses in Terre Haute were destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eagle Street. That's just north of Wabash Avenue. Crews on the scene say the fire started in one house. The fire then...
foxillinois.com
Paris woman dead in fatal car crash
VIGO COUNTY, In. (WCCU) — A Paris woman is dead after a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 41 and Mayfair Dr. on Thursday. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says at 2:29 p.m. a SUV was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US Hwy 41 from the crossover, and into a parking lot to the east.
wrul.com
Wabash County Sheriff’s Department Reports Arrests Of Five Individuals
On Friday January 27th at around 11 a.m. a Wabash County Deputy was on patrol and came across a Chevy passenger car in the ditch along N 900 Blvd. The deputy made contact with the driver, 31-year-old James A. Mahan, Mt. Carmel whom advised he had run off the road. Mahan volunteered he was going to jail because he didn’t have a license and he had a warrant. The deputy detained Mahan and confirmed he didn’t have a driver’s license and in fact had a Wabash County FTA warrant. Mahan’s car was towed and Mahan was taken to the Wabash County Jail where he later posted $200 cash bond.
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual For Possession Of Methamphetamine
Mattoon Police arrested Jared R. Edwards, age 36 of Mattoon, for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine. The arrest occurred on January 16th at approximately 2:10am in the area of Old State Rd and 650E. The offense alleges that a Mattoon Officer initiated a traffic stop after observing him operating...
