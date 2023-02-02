ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

Phil Gould denies reports surrounding early exit for Bulldogs rookie Khaled Rajab

Phill Gould has hit back at reports Bulldogs rookie Khaled Rajab is seeking an early exit from the club, after the playmaker missed out on a spot in their top 30 squad for the upcoming season. The 21-year-old represented Lebanon in last year's World Cup, coming off the bench in...
Sporting News

NRL 2023: Cronulla Sharks season preview

After a promising 2022 regular season, the Sharks ended their premiership tilt with a first-up extra time loss to the Cowboys and a trouncing at the hands of the Rabbitohs. However, with a side that will closely resemble the one which finished second in 2022, there’s a lot to be hopeful for with Craig Fitzgibbon’s men.
The Independent

Sean Long unfazed by pressure as he looks to lead Featherstone into Super League

Former Super League star Sean Long begins his quest to lead Featherstone Rovers into the top flight when their Betfred Championship campaign kicks off at newly promoted Keighley Cougars on Monday.The 46-year-old, who won four league titles and five Challenge Cups during a headline-grabbing playing career with St Helens, says he is unfazed by the expectations that come with his first head coaching role.Rovers, who lost Million Pound Games to Toronto and Toulouse in 2019 and 2021 respectively and were stunned by Batley in last season’s semi-finals, start as hefty favourites this time round after a number of top-quality additions.Chris...
BBC

Premier 15s: Harlequins clinch bonus-point win over Loughborough

Harlequins defeated Loughborough Lightning 39-17 to clinch a bonus-point victory in the Premier 15s. The London club ran in six tries by six different scorers as they moved up to third in the table. Harlequins, who won the title in the 2020-21 season, have 35 points - and are five...
ng-sportingnews.com

Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton arrested after alleged birthday incident

NRL players Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have been arrested following an alleged incident in Canberra in the early hours of Sunday morning. The New South Wales State of Origin duo are now being investigated by the NRL integrity unit. According to News Corp, the pair were out celebrating Wighton’s...

