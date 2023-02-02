Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Phil Gould denies reports surrounding early exit for Bulldogs rookie Khaled Rajab
Phill Gould has hit back at reports Bulldogs rookie Khaled Rajab is seeking an early exit from the club, after the playmaker missed out on a spot in their top 30 squad for the upcoming season. The 21-year-old represented Lebanon in last year's World Cup, coming off the bench in...
Sporting News
NRL 2023: Cronulla Sharks season preview
After a promising 2022 regular season, the Sharks ended their premiership tilt with a first-up extra time loss to the Cowboys and a trouncing at the hands of the Rabbitohs. However, with a side that will closely resemble the one which finished second in 2022, there’s a lot to be hopeful for with Craig Fitzgibbon’s men.
SkySports
Super League: Mark Percival still St Helens' man for all seasons | 'He does things people can't describe'
On the field, there is the wily centre who dazzles the fans on the terraces and in the stands of Totally Wicked Stadium and confounds opponents up and down the Betfred Super League with his ability to squeeze through gaps which do not seem to be there. Then there is...
Sean Long unfazed by pressure as he looks to lead Featherstone into Super League
Former Super League star Sean Long begins his quest to lead Featherstone Rovers into the top flight when their Betfred Championship campaign kicks off at newly promoted Keighley Cougars on Monday.The 46-year-old, who won four league titles and five Challenge Cups during a headline-grabbing playing career with St Helens, says he is unfazed by the expectations that come with his first head coaching role.Rovers, who lost Million Pound Games to Toronto and Toulouse in 2019 and 2021 respectively and were stunned by Batley in last season’s semi-finals, start as hefty favourites this time round after a number of top-quality additions.Chris...
BBC
Premier 15s: Harlequins clinch bonus-point win over Loughborough
Harlequins defeated Loughborough Lightning 39-17 to clinch a bonus-point victory in the Premier 15s. The London club ran in six tries by six different scorers as they moved up to third in the table. Harlequins, who won the title in the 2020-21 season, have 35 points - and are five...
ng-sportingnews.com
BBL Final LIVE: Updates, results, scores and highlights from Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat
After a rollercoaster Big Bash season, it all comes down to the final on Saturday night, with the dominant Perth Scorchers facing off against the competition's surprise packets, Brisbane Heat. The hosts at Optus Stadium will be looking to claim a record fifth BBL title and their second in a...
ng-sportingnews.com
Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton arrested after alleged birthday incident
NRL players Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have been arrested following an alleged incident in Canberra in the early hours of Sunday morning. The New South Wales State of Origin duo are now being investigated by the NRL integrity unit. According to News Corp, the pair were out celebrating Wighton’s...
Footy stars Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton arrested after 'fighting each other in nightclub'
Both stars were arrested and charged after the alleged clash at 2am in Canberra. The good friends have both played for the Indigenous All Stars side, NSW and the Kangaroos.
