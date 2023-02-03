ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskareporter.com

Nominations Open for Alaska’s First Lady's Volunteer of the Year Awards

First Lady Rose Dunleavy invites Alaskans to recognize their fellow citizens who have performed extraordinary volunteer service by nominating them for the First Lady’s Volunteer of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize volunteers who engage in unpaid charitable activities, demonstrate personal commitment to long-term volunteer services, and make...
