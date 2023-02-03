Fight for $15 Maryland Coalition Statement on Moore Administration Legislation to Strengthen Maryland’s Minimum Wage Law

Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
One-third of Marylanders considering leaving state for cheaper housing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One-third of Marylanders are considering fleeing the state for cheaper housing, according to experts. Maryland Realtors are sounding the alarm about the "missing middle" as they combat growing housing shortages across the state. "We have to fix the housing inventory and lack thereof. We went from...
From $258 to $23, SNAP recipients will see a major reduction in benefits
SNAP emergency allotments will end after this month. Benefits will return to the standard SNAP benefit amounts without the added supplement.
WTOP
More details emerge on Md. governor’s paid gap year plan
Public service was a talking point when he was a candidate — now Maryland governor Wes Moore’s plan to create a service year program for high school graduates is starting to take shape in Annapolis. The day after Moore’s first State of the State speech, House Bill 546...
80,000 Marylanders could lose Medicaid eligibility
Maryland will be reaching out to consumers to make sure if they are eligible for Medicaid that their coverage will be renewed.
wypr.org
Maryland's legislative debates on guns you should be watching
Maryland lawmakers Tuesday will take up several bills regarding guns. One is in response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that paved the way for more concealed carry permits in the state. The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee will examine a series of bills that includes where concealed carry...
wypr.org
Maryland's recreational marijuana bill will open marketplace in July, allow for pot cafés
Maryland lawmakers unveiled the long-awaited bill outlining how the state will structure its recreational marijuana market in the coming months. The bill, 88 pages long, allows state-licensed shops to sell recreational cannabis to consumers 21 years old and older starting on July 1. The bill sets standards for how marijuana...
Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more
Moore, Alsobrooks headline list of prominent Marylanders attending Biden's speech as guests of the delegation. The post Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
State considers bill urging companies to switch to 4-day workweek
A bill working its way through the Maryland state legislature would incentivize companies switch to a four-day workweek, allowing employees to work 32 hours instead of 40 without seeing any pay cut or loss of benefits.
Maryland Saw Seven-Fold Increase In Concealed Carry Permit Applications
Bronson Winslow on February 6, 2023 The number of concealed carry permit applications in Maryland increased seven-fold following a landmark Supreme Court decision in June, according to a local USA Today outlet, Herald Mail Media. From June to December, applications increased by 5,283 to 79,983 with a total of 85,266, according to Herald Mail Media. There has been an increase in gun laws in the U.S. since the Supreme Court ruled in the New York State Rifle And Pistol Association v. Bruen case, which established a precedent for gun laws in the United States and established the need for historical The post Maryland Saw Seven-Fold Increase In Concealed Carry Permit Applications appeared first on Shore News Network.
citybiz.co
House Introduces Bill Establishing a Service Year Program – One of Moore’s Priorities
Gov. Wes Moore’s plan for a year of service for the state’s youth began to take shape this week with the introduction of a bill to establish and fund the program. HB 546, the Serving Every Region Through Vocational Exploration Act of 2023, was introduced Thursday. It marks the next step in Moore’s goal of making Maryland a state of service and lays out the expectations for participants, as well as administrators.
wypr.org
Health care leaders hope to inspire more workers with new website to curb shortages in Maryland
Maryland hospitals unveiled a new online tool meant to help students and individuals looking for new opportunities to decide if a medical career is right for them. JoinMDHealth.org is a new website created by the Maryland Hospital Association in collaboration with 60 medical facilities and health systems statewide. The website...
preservationmaryland.org
Apply Now: Three Positions Now Open Within Our Expanding Organization
Preservation Maryland seeks applicants for three key positions within its expanding organization: Director, Policy & Smart Growth, Development Manager, and Special Projects Associate for The Campaign for Historic Trades. Preservation Maryland works to protect the state’s irreplaceable heritage while creating a more equitable & sustainable future. Through strategic programming we...
Bay Net
Experts, Advocates Testify In Support Of Bill Protecting Marylanders from Dangerous PFAS In Common Pesticides
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On February 2, nationally renowned scientists, environmental advocates, and public health experts provided testimony to the Maryland Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee in support of the Pesticide Registration – PFAS Testing – Requirements Bill (SB 158/HB 319). Sponsored by Sen. Shelly Hettleman and Del. Dana Stein, the proposed legislation will phase out the use of pesticides that contain PFAS, per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances, in Maryland.
royalexaminer.com
Maryland’s cannabis regulations proposed ahead of legalization deadline
Maryland lawmakers introduced legislation Friday to create the framework for a legal cannabis market ahead of the July 1 start of legalization. Identical, cross-filed bills introduced in the House and Senate create a regulatory structure for Maryland’s new cannabis industry that includes rules for licensing, taxation, and equity, among other things.
ubaltlawreview.com
Marijuana Expungement in Maryland: Ready for Reform?
Maryland recently voted to legalize recreational cannabis after decades of political activism on the issue.[1] However, legalization alone is not enough to fix the damage decades of racist cannabis enforcement imposed on Black Marylanders.[2] An expungement provision in Maryland’s House Bill 837 (HB 837) seeks to recognize the unequal history of marijuana enforcement.[3] The new law legalizes possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for Marylanders over twenty-one, and automatically expunges all criminal marijuana possession records.[4] How does HB 837 compare with Maryland’s prior expungement reform efforts? Could automatic marijuana possession expungements help ameliorate decades of racist marijuana enforcement as we enter the era of legalization? Maryland’s historically conservative view towards expungement reform indicates that while HB 837 represents a positive development, expungement is a necessary but insufficient tool for social equality and requires significant reformation before it can truly benefit Marylanders with criminal records.[5]
mcadvocate.com
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
Bill to regulate recreational marijuana introduced to state legislature
Delegate C.T. Wilson, a Democrat from Charles County, introduced a whopping 120 page bill on Friday.
chestertownspy.org
Long-awaited and Complex Cannabis Reform Begins in Annapolis
The two lawmakers who are cosponsoring the Cannabis Reform bill in the Maryland House of Delegates and are responsible for shepherding it through the legislative straits were both opponents of legalizing the recreational use of marijuana. Nevertheless, Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), chair of the Economic Matters Committee, and Del. Vanessa...
metro-magazine.com
TRC Expands into Maryland
The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Comments / 4