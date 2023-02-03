ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

marketscreener.com

Holley Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition and Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Tom Tomlinson retires as President and Chief Executive Officer. Director Michelle Gloeckler named Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. Company provides preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), the leading platform serving performance automotive enthusiasts, today announced that Tom Tomlinson will retire as President and...
MICHIGAN STATE
marketscreener.com

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Majic Wheels Corp.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (“OceanTech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OTEC / OTECU / OTECW), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Majic Wheels Corp. (“Majic Wheels”) has been terminated by mutual agreement of all relevant parties. As a result, OceanTech will seek an alternative business combination.
marketscreener.com

THERMOGENESIS HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On January 31, 2023 , ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an Amendment No. 3 to Convertible Promissory Note with. Orbrex (USA) Co. Limited. (the "Note Amendment"). The Note Amendment amends the Convertible Promissory Note, dated. July 23, 2019. , as...
alternativeswatch.com

Singapore’s GIC partners for $15bn managed net-lease REIT deal

The $690 billion Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, in partnership with Oak Street, completed the $15 billion acquisition of STORE Capital Corp, an internally managed net-lease REIT that invests in single tenant operational real estate, or STORE. The all-cash transaction was originally announced in September 2022 and ended up at...
marketscreener.com

TRIBAL RIDES INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. Tribal Rides International Corp. corporation (the "Company"), entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") with. AJB Capital Investments, LLC. , a. Delaware. limited liability company (the "Lender"), for the purchase of a Convertible Promissory Note in the principal amount of. $290,000.
NEVADA STATE
marketscreener.com

Fourth Ritchie Bros shareholder questions acquisition of IAA

TORONTO (Reuters) - Vontobel Asset Management on Monday became the fourth Ritchie Bros Auctioneers shareholder to come out with concerns about the company's planned buyout of IAA Inc. "In our view, the deal adds risk to Ritchie Bros, and added risk beyond just typical integration risk, as IAA had been...
marketscreener.com

HERSHEY CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. On. (the "Company"), notified the Company of her intention not to stand for re-election as a director at the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, currently expected to be held on.
HERSHEY, PA
marketscreener.com

Nostrum says restructuring to be effective on Thursday

(Alliance News) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC on Monday said that the restructuring of its senior notes, sub-division of shares and share consolidation will be effective on Thursday. The oil and gas company with operations in Kazakhstan said that the restructuring of its USD725 million 8.0% senior notes due...
Motley Fool

2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
marketscreener.com

TRADING UPDATES: DeepVerge wins contract; Cora Gold plans fundraise

---------- Cora Gold Ltd - West Africa-focused gold explorer - Plans to raise at least USD19.6 million through both equity fundraising and convertible loan notes. Places 76.2 million shares at a price of USD0.0487 per share for total gross proceeds of USD3.7 million. Offers convertible loan notes for a total of USD15.9 million. Says that the funds will be used to start development on its flagship Sanankoro gold project in southern Mali. "Following the recent completion of technical studies on the Sanankoro gold project I am very pleased that Cora's shareholders continue to be strongly supportive of the project's development into an operating mine. The company has already received binding commitments of around USD20 million, a significant sum in the context of our development requirements, and we are delighted to be able to provide other investors with the opportunity to participate in the fundraising on the same terms. Discussions are also ongoing with a number of potential lenders to fully fund the project. The company anticipates providing further updates on this in due course," Chief Executive Bert Monro comments.
marketscreener.com

Ovzon has completed a directed share issue and thereby raises approximately SEK 200 million

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO. OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.
marketscreener.com

Indonesia president warns regulator to boost supervision after Adani rout

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged on Monday his country's financial regulator to strengthen supervision on capital markets in the wake of the crisis at India's Adani Group. Speaking in an annual financial services authority meeting, Widodo pointed to the depreciation of the rupee and capital outflows from...
marketscreener.com

Chevron in talks with Algeria for energy exploration deal - WSJ

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp has opened talks with Algeria to allow the U.S. oil firm to undertake energy exploration in the North African country, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Chevron has sent representatives in government relations, security and business development to Algiers, some of whom have met Algerian...
marketscreener.com

NickelSearch bolsters pipeline of drill-ready greenfields nickel sulphide targets

NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) MD Nicole Duncan tells Proactive the explorer has generated further drill targeting data in a soil sampling program at the. , investigating the priority B1 and Serendipity target areas. NIS previously encountered intercepts up to 6 metres at 1.0% nickel and 0.05% copper and 5 metres at 1.1% nickel and 0.06% copper, giving it confidence that there is potential for economic mineralisation in the area.

