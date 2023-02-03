---------- Cora Gold Ltd - West Africa-focused gold explorer - Plans to raise at least USD19.6 million through both equity fundraising and convertible loan notes. Places 76.2 million shares at a price of USD0.0487 per share for total gross proceeds of USD3.7 million. Offers convertible loan notes for a total of USD15.9 million. Says that the funds will be used to start development on its flagship Sanankoro gold project in southern Mali. "Following the recent completion of technical studies on the Sanankoro gold project I am very pleased that Cora's shareholders continue to be strongly supportive of the project's development into an operating mine. The company has already received binding commitments of around USD20 million, a significant sum in the context of our development requirements, and we are delighted to be able to provide other investors with the opportunity to participate in the fundraising on the same terms. Discussions are also ongoing with a number of potential lenders to fully fund the project. The company anticipates providing further updates on this in due course," Chief Executive Bert Monro comments.

3 HOURS AGO