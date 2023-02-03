Read full article on original website
Holley Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition and Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Tom Tomlinson retires as President and Chief Executive Officer. Director Michelle Gloeckler named Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. Company provides preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), the leading platform serving performance automotive enthusiasts, today announced that Tom Tomlinson will retire as President and...
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Majic Wheels Corp.
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (“OceanTech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OTEC / OTECU / OTECW), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Majic Wheels Corp. (“Majic Wheels”) has been terminated by mutual agreement of all relevant parties. As a result, OceanTech will seek an alternative business combination.
THERMOGENESIS HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On January 31, 2023 , ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an Amendment No. 3 to Convertible Promissory Note with. Orbrex (USA) Co. Limited. (the "Note Amendment"). The Note Amendment amends the Convertible Promissory Note, dated. July 23, 2019. , as...
Singapore’s GIC partners for $15bn managed net-lease REIT deal
The $690 billion Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, in partnership with Oak Street, completed the $15 billion acquisition of STORE Capital Corp, an internally managed net-lease REIT that invests in single tenant operational real estate, or STORE. The all-cash transaction was originally announced in September 2022 and ended up at...
TRIBAL RIDES INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. Tribal Rides International Corp. corporation (the "Company"), entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") with. AJB Capital Investments, LLC. , a. Delaware. limited liability company (the "Lender"), for the purchase of a Convertible Promissory Note in the principal amount of. $290,000.
U.S. VP Harris highlights $4.2 bln private sector investment in Central America
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Private companies have committed to invest $4.2 billion in northern Central America as part of an effort by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to reduce migration by targeting economic development, the White House said on Monday. The latest figures, up from $3.2 billion announced in...
Fourth Ritchie Bros shareholder questions acquisition of IAA
TORONTO (Reuters) - Vontobel Asset Management on Monday became the fourth Ritchie Bros Auctioneers shareholder to come out with concerns about the company's planned buyout of IAA Inc. "In our view, the deal adds risk to Ritchie Bros, and added risk beyond just typical integration risk, as IAA had been...
Losses of Billionaire Adani's Empire Rise to $107 Billion
The crisis of confidence shaking the Indian conglomerate worsens day by day.
HERSHEY CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. On. (the "Company"), notified the Company of her intention not to stand for re-election as a director at the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, currently expected to be held on.
Nostrum says restructuring to be effective on Thursday
(Alliance News) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC on Monday said that the restructuring of its senior notes, sub-division of shares and share consolidation will be effective on Thursday. The oil and gas company with operations in Kazakhstan said that the restructuring of its USD725 million 8.0% senior notes due...
IQSTEL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders. , we held our 2022 Annual Meeting of the shareholders, at which the shareholders voted on the matters disclosed in our definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the. Securities and Exchange Commission. on. December 29, 2022. ....
2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February
Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
TRADING UPDATES: DeepVerge wins contract; Cora Gold plans fundraise
---------- Cora Gold Ltd - West Africa-focused gold explorer - Plans to raise at least USD19.6 million through both equity fundraising and convertible loan notes. Places 76.2 million shares at a price of USD0.0487 per share for total gross proceeds of USD3.7 million. Offers convertible loan notes for a total of USD15.9 million. Says that the funds will be used to start development on its flagship Sanankoro gold project in southern Mali. "Following the recent completion of technical studies on the Sanankoro gold project I am very pleased that Cora's shareholders continue to be strongly supportive of the project's development into an operating mine. The company has already received binding commitments of around USD20 million, a significant sum in the context of our development requirements, and we are delighted to be able to provide other investors with the opportunity to participate in the fundraising on the same terms. Discussions are also ongoing with a number of potential lenders to fully fund the project. The company anticipates providing further updates on this in due course," Chief Executive Bert Monro comments.
U.S. soybean exports erupt ahead of Brazil’s massive, but slower harvest -Braun
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb 6 (Reuters) - After a slower start to the season, U.S. soybean exports have taken off over the last month or so even as top exporter Brazil is in the early stages of collecting its record harvest. In the week ended Feb. 2, some 1.83 million tonnes...
Ovzon has completed a directed share issue and thereby raises approximately SEK 200 million
NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO. OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.
SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB reports trading update for FY 2022 and revises FY 2023 guidance from lower COVID-19 testing
EQS-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast. SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB reports trading update for FY 2022 and revises FY 2023 guidance from lower COVID-19 testing. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. FY 2022 revenue anticipated to be around €3.25 billion, above guided amount...
Indonesia president warns regulator to boost supervision after Adani rout
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged on Monday his country's financial regulator to strengthen supervision on capital markets in the wake of the crisis at India's Adani Group. Speaking in an annual financial services authority meeting, Widodo pointed to the depreciation of the rupee and capital outflows from...
Chevron in talks with Algeria for energy exploration deal - WSJ
(Reuters) - Chevron Corp has opened talks with Algeria to allow the U.S. oil firm to undertake energy exploration in the North African country, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Chevron has sent representatives in government relations, security and business development to Algiers, some of whom have met Algerian...
Carlyle names former Goldman exec Harvey Schwartz new CEO
The private equity firm, The Carlyle Group, has officially announced former Goldman Sachs Inc executive Harvey Schwartz as the company’s new CEO and will replace co-founder and interim CEO Bill Conway.
NickelSearch bolsters pipeline of drill-ready greenfields nickel sulphide targets
NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) MD Nicole Duncan tells Proactive the explorer has generated further drill targeting data in a soil sampling program at the. , investigating the priority B1 and Serendipity target areas. NIS previously encountered intercepts up to 6 metres at 1.0% nickel and 0.05% copper and 5 metres at 1.1% nickel and 0.06% copper, giving it confidence that there is potential for economic mineralisation in the area.
