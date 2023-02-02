Read full article on original website
Mainly Sunny, Warm Monday; Clouds Increase Tuesday
Monday morning was cool, but abundant sunshine warmed temperatures well into the 60s by midday. Monday afternoon looks warm and mainly sunny with highs near or above 70°. The sky remains mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s. Clouds increase Tuesday, with a handful of stray afternoon showers. However, most remain dry, and temperatures warm into the low 70s.
Cold Sunday Night; Warmer, Mainly Sunny Monday
It was a wonderful weekend of weather for early February. Plenty of sunshine filled the sky Sunday. Temperatures were milder than Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night still turns cold, with lows in the mid and upper 30s to low 40s. Monday looks mainly sunny and warm with highs near 70°. Monday night lows settle in the low to mid 40s. Clouds increase a bit Tuesday, but remains mainly dry and warm with highs in the low 70s.
