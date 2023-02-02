It was a wonderful weekend of weather for early February. Plenty of sunshine filled the sky Sunday. Temperatures were milder than Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night still turns cold, with lows in the mid and upper 30s to low 40s. Monday looks mainly sunny and warm with highs near 70°. Monday night lows settle in the low to mid 40s. Clouds increase a bit Tuesday, but remains mainly dry and warm with highs in the low 70s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO