Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
Palo Duro boys soccer downs Amarillo High 7-0, AHS girls win 9-0
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons and Amarillo High Sandies took the field at Dick Bivins Stadium for a soccer match on Monday night. The night featured two polar opposite games for the girls and the boys. The Lady Sandies took the victory over Palo Duro 9-0 while the Palo Duro boys beat Amarillo High 7-0.
KFDA
Canyon’s Derrek Clements signs national letter of intent to West Texas A&M
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon’s star quarterback is staying in Canyon. Derrick Clements will be heading just a few minutes down the road to join the West Texas A&M Buffaloes football team next season. “Growing around WT my whole life, going to the games, all the sports, it’s kind...
KFDA
River Road High School teachers pitching in to help their own with library
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With inflation rising and wages struggling to keep up, River Road High School teachers have created a library for teachers. Books have become expensive due to inflation and several teachers agree they don’t make enough money to splurge on books. The library allows teachers to...
KFDA
VIDEO: New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks
VIDEO: Canyon's Derrek Clements signs national letter of intent to West Texas A&M. VIDEO: Palo Duro boys soccer downs Amarillo High 7-0, AHS girls win 9-0 The Alzheimer’s Association is bringing a Dementia Support Group here to Amarillo. Updated: 15 hours ago. VIDEO: Clovis suspends plastic recycling program.
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo fire crews put out fire at a home for the 3rd time within the last month
VIDEO: New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks. The City of Sanford has cancelled the water boil notice that went into effect last week. VIDEO: Police identify homicide suspect after woman shot dead over the weekend in Amarillo.
KFDA
VIDEO: Sanford water boil notice cancelled
The Alzheimer’s Association is bringing a Dementia Support Group here to Amarillo. VIDEO: New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks.
KFDA
TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford. According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median. The driver overcorrected...
KFDA
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the suspect. According to the complaint, on Feb. 5, a woman entered the lobby of the Amarillo Police Department and said she wanted to report a murder that happened at the Wood Spring Suites Hotel on East I-40.
KFDA
Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services offering energy assistance and free tax services
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services will be hosting an Energy Assistance Fair and offer free tax services. People attending will be given information about how to access billing assistance resources. Customers will be able to:. Speak with experts about energy assistance programs. Learn about energy-saving...
KFDA
Police identify homicide suspect after woman shot dead over the weekend in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department identified a homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead at a hotel over the weekend. 29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf was arrested for the murder of 31-year-old Kendra Vela that happened on Sunday. Vela was found dead with gunshot wounds in a hotel...
Comments / 0