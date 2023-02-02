ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Palo Duro boys soccer downs Amarillo High 7-0, AHS girls win 9-0

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons and Amarillo High Sandies took the field at Dick Bivins Stadium for a soccer match on Monday night. The night featured two polar opposite games for the girls and the boys. The Lady Sandies took the victory over Palo Duro 9-0 while the Palo Duro boys beat Amarillo High 7-0.
TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford. According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median. The driver overcorrected...
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the suspect. According to the complaint, on Feb. 5, a woman entered the lobby of the Amarillo Police Department and said she wanted to report a murder that happened at the Wood Spring Suites Hotel on East I-40.
