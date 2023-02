USC Upstate (8-12, 5-4 Big South) vs. Charleston Southern (4-19, 2-10 Big South) Buccaneer Fieldhouse | Charleston, S.C. TV: ESPN+ | South Carolina Upstate vs. Charleston Southern. Stats: csusports.com. Series History. USC Upstate and Charleston Southern have a series dating all the way back to 1979 when the Spartans first...

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO