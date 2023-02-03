STILLWATER – It is hard to see in the picture we used for the cover of this story but check out the OSU brand logo on the helmet of the player making the tackle here. That helmet belongs to Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (6-0, 207), who had a short, yet productive week at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl with a strong practice on Thursday and several tackles for the American defense in a losing cause 27-10 on Saturday in the game.

