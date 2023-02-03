Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pokesreport.com
Cowboys Sweep the Weekend and Surber Takes Down No. 1 vs. Missouri
STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State wrestling team defeated its second top-10 opponent in a row with a 17-16 win over No. 8 Missouri Sunday that came to the third tiebreaker criteria of total match points scored. With both teams winning five matches, four by decision and a major decision...
pokesreport.com
Follow Up: What Cowboys Need to Do to Get Invitation to NCAA Dance
STILLWATER – A week ago we used the momentum of Oklahoma State coming off a three-game losing streak (vs. Texas, Kansas State, and Baylor) and winning three games out of four including the Big 12/SEC Challenge clinching win over Ole Miss to show what we thought was a map to March Madness. I guarantee you that every team making the NCAA Tournament needs a map. Some teams never get off the interstate and they make it into the tournament the easy way.
pokesreport.com
Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 79 - No. 15 TCU 73
Feb. 4, 2023 | Stillwater, OK (Gallagher-Iba Arena) Updated Records: Oklahoma State 14-9 overall, 5-5 Big 12 I TCU 17-6 overall, 6-4 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points - Kalib Boone - 25, Assists - Bryce Thompson, Caleb Asberry - 3, Rebounds - Kalib Boone, Moussa Cisse - 6 TCU...
pokesreport.com
Lacy Involved in Big Plays and Taylor Finishes Short Productive Week at Senior Bowl
STILLWATER – It is hard to see in the picture we used for the cover of this story but check out the OSU brand logo on the helmet of the player making the tackle here. That helmet belongs to Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (6-0, 207), who had a short, yet productive week at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl with a strong practice on Thursday and several tackles for the American defense in a losing cause 27-10 on Saturday in the game.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Completes Upset of No. 15 TCU 79-73
STILLWATER – After an incredibly strong first half, Oklahoma State had to battle back late in the second half to complete the upset of No. 15 TCU, 79-73. With the win, the Cowboys move to 14-9 overall on the season and 5-5 in Big 12 conference play. The Cowboys...
pokesreport.com
Gundy Details the How and Why on Hiring Bryan Nardo as DC
STILLWATER – The Coaches Level (CL) floor in the West End Zone of Boone Pickens Stadium has been mostly quiet since midday on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and the second signing day for Division I college football programs. The only stirring has come from one end of the hall where head coach Mike Gundy has his office. He has been putting plans to paper.
pokesreport.com
Watch: Mike Boynton Discusses 79-73 Upset of No. 15 TCU
STILLWATER – Things got a little dicey in the second half for Oklahoma State, but they were able to pull out an impressive 79-73 upset of No. 15 TCU in Stillwater. The win moved them to 5-5 in Big 12 play, with a chance to add to it when they host a struggling Texas Tech team on Wednesday.
Comments / 0