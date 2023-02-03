Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/06/23 – 2/07/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/07/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Districts To Be Consolidated Under Henry County Voting Center Plan
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy special session Monday evening, the Henry County Elections Board unanimously approved a plan to consolidate two voting districts as part of the overall move to Voting Centers by the 2024 election. The Voting Center proposal has evolved over the last couple of years, and has...
Humane Society of Dickson County no longer serving in animal control capacity for county
With Dickson County officials looking for alternative solutions with regard to animal control, the Humane Society of Dickson County (HSDC) turned to social media to notify community members about the situation.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Watson Lumber buys Marks Building Materials
The new year came with a change in ownership for one of Benton County’s long-time businesses. Ben Marks, of Marks Building Materials on Hwy. 70 East, has sold the lumberyard to Seth Bennett. Seth is the owner of Watson Lumber Co., in Huntingdon and Bennett Hardware in McKenzie. With...
whvoradio.com
Jolly Ranch Development Moving Along For East Cadiz
A quick drive past the “Jolly Ranch” development in Trigg County along US 68/80, and one can easily tell business is booming. Restaurants in Senor Lopez and Bambino’s have been open and remain busy, while construction on Five Star, Family Dollar Tree and a new location for the locally-owned Trigg Liquors continue to move at a rapid pace.
WBBJ
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
clarksvilletoday.com
Bryan Boisvert charged in Home Improvement Fraud Scheme
37-year-old accused home improvement fraudster Bryan Boisvert was found hiding in his attic crawl space when deputies took him into custody on February 3 after his wife allowed them inside to search. He was jailed on a warrant charging him with home improvement fraud. In 2022, he was operating under the name of ‘AAA Home Improvements’ and ‘A Home Improvements’ and agreed to build a tiny house for Angel Fleites. She paid Boisvert $15,000, and after several months no progress had been made, and she requested a refund of her deposit. He initially agreed to refund her money but never followed through. He is charged with Home Improvement Fraud.
clarksvilletoday.com
Albert & Celeste Brodeur jailed after smacking their backtalking granddaughter
Clarksville Police jailed 68-year-old Celeste Brodeur and her 68-year-old husband, Albert Brodeur, after their grandaughter, MaKenzie Brodeur, called 911 to report being assaulted during an argument over the cleanliness of the house. Officers arrived at the residence on January 29 to find MaKenzie bleeding from her mouth. She says her grandmother was arguing with her about the house not being kept clean and began to insult her. Celeste admits to smacking her in the mouth because her granddaughter was backtalking her. When MaKenzie pushed her grandmother after being smacked, her grandfather stepped in and also struck McKenzie.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
clarksvilletoday.com
Isis Navarro Cruz charged after twisting her lover’s ‘man missile’ during fight
Chris Fuoco says his girlfriend, 30-year-old Isis Tatiana ‘Taty’ Navarro-Cruz, grabbed his ‘man missile’ and twisted it during an argument on February 2. She then reportedly bit him on the arm. An officer reviewed a video of the incident, which shows ISIS became upset when she realized he was recording their initial argument. She initially threw a beer can at her lover and eventually charged him in an effort to take the phone from him. Isis is out on bond from a prior domestic assault in January.
clarksvilletoday.com
Soldier Tyler Robinson says he “somehow” struck his wife in the nose during argument
31-year-old Fort Campbell soldier Tyler Robinson was charged with the domestic assault of his wife after police responded to their Dwight Eisenhower Way home just after 10 p.m. on January 28. Officers located Kaleina Robinson, who was bleeding from her nose but refused to give any statement. Tyler stated the two were in a verbal argument which escalated, and he “somehow” struck her in the nose.
clarksvilletoday.com
Krystel Iverson chases husband through house, attacks him from behind
Police viewed home security video, which they say showed 36-year-old cookie baker extraordinaire Krystel Iverson chasing her husband, David Iverson, around the home on January 31, eventually catching up with him and placing one arm around his neck and another around his mouth. She also admitted to slapping him prior to the chase. The altercation was reportedly about the parenting styles of their children. Officers documented red marks on the victim’s neck.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
clarksvilletoday.com
Dillon Duke caught on video burglarizing neighbor’s home
18-year-old Dillon Robert Kane Duke was identified by “several family members” as being the person who broke into a home less than a block away from his own on Jan 23. Joshua Williams and Franqui Nicolis provided police with a home security video that showed a young white male in a hoodie taking things from their home, and several of his family members quickly identified him, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.
WBBJ
THP: Man killed in crash along I-40 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A two vehicle collision along the interstate led to the death of a Tennessee man. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, two vehicles — one westbound and the other eastbound — were traveling along Interstate 40 when they collided.
fox17.com
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
constructiondive.com
Report: JE Dunn wins $3.2B EV battery plant job
LG Chem, the Seoul, South Korea-based chemical company, has hired Kansas City, Missouri-based general contractor JE Dunn to lead construction on its $3.2 billion EV battery manufacturing facility in Clarksville, Tennessee, according to the Nashville Business Journal. Construction of the plant will begin in the first quarter of this year...
clarksvilletoday.com
Marci Hoogerwerf flees from Clarksville Police, says she “didn’t feel safe”
Clarksville Police say 39-year-old Marci Hoogerwerf refused to stop for police when they attempted to stop her to investigate a hit-and-run that had just occurred in the parking lot of Drake’s on South Hampton Place on January 27. She was driving a black Lexus, which matched the description from the incident. As an officer also noticed she was driving on tags that expired in March of 2022 he activated his emergency equipment neart Trenton Road and Caney Lane. She refused to stop and continued to drive to her home on Sierra Court. As she exited the vehicle in her driveway she was taken into custody. Hoogerwerf stated she “didn’t feel safe,” and wanted to get home to her children. She was charged with felony evading arrest and driving an unlicensed vehicle.
Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moving in
Middle Tennessee will get another round of winter weather as a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, move into the area Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
southarkansassun.com
Infant Found Abandoned in Cold Weather in A Dumpster: Jackson Police Investigate
The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating the case of an infant found in a dumpster near Carver Street during extremely cold weather on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Emergency responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the child’s life. The infant is currently alive and receiving advanced...
