Clarksville Police say 39-year-old Marci Hoogerwerf refused to stop for police when they attempted to stop her to investigate a hit-and-run that had just occurred in the parking lot of Drake’s on South Hampton Place on January 27. She was driving a black Lexus, which matched the description from the incident. As an officer also noticed she was driving on tags that expired in March of 2022 he activated his emergency equipment neart Trenton Road and Caney Lane. She refused to stop and continued to drive to her home on Sierra Court. As she exited the vehicle in her driveway she was taken into custody. Hoogerwerf stated she “didn’t feel safe,” and wanted to get home to her children. She was charged with felony evading arrest and driving an unlicensed vehicle.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO