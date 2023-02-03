Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton – The rich Tennessee woman who gives away millions for children’s education
Dolly Rebecca Parton is a popular American songwriter, singer, actress, businessperson and philanthropist. If you are a fan of her, you might have an idea that she was born in 1946 in Tennessee’s Sevier County.
WATE
New bill to help families with cost of food by providing free breakfast & lunch
A new bill in the legislature could provide some financial relief for families in our state. It would give free breakfast and lunch to every student in Tennessee public schools. New bill to help families with cost of food by providing …. A new bill in the legislature could provide...
WSMV
These Tennessee State parks are offering romantic Valentine’s Day dinners
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – If you’re looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner spot, Tennessee State Parks have you covered. Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants are offering dinners for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Participating state parks include:. • Montgomery Bell State Park, Burns, Tennessee.
WATE
'Pet of the Week' back in studio
The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is holding Puppy Palooza in the Living East Tennessee studio on Wednesday. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is holding Puppy Palooza in the Living East Tennessee studio on Wednesday. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
10 spots in Tennessee to discover Black history
Tennessee's Department of Tourist Development is offering up ten places to celebrate Black History Month across the state.
Tennessee Pastors Claim Lee's Agenda is Failing Families
Advocacy group calls on Lee to move in new direction ahead of State of the State. As Gov. Bill Lee prepares to deliver his State of the State address tonight, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling for a change of direction and claiming that Lee's current agenda is failing Tennessee families.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
Phys.org
Teacher shortages are highly localized, causing shortages and surpluses to coexist
News headlines often give the impression of teacher shortages as national and state level crises, but if policymakers want to ensure classrooms are adequately staffed, they need to examine and address labor market conditions more locally, all the way down to the school level. That's according to a new working paper by Christopher Candelaria, assistant professor of public policy and education at Vanderbilt Peabody College of education and human development, and his colleagues Danielle Edwards and Matthew Kraft at Brown University and Alvin Christian at the University of Michigan.
Grammy goes to Tennessee State band for gospel album
The Tennessee State University Marching Band, The Aristocrat of Bands, picked up a Grammy on Sunday night. The post Grammy goes to Tennessee State band for gospel album appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WBBJ
Found • McKenzie, TN
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found. On Hwy 79 going out of McKenzie and toward Trezevant – near the bottoms. Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.) Pet was (check all that apply) No Collar. Color/Markings. Pure white. Any additional information you’d like to add?. Was limping...
WATE
Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song
Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday...
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
The goddess of Tennessee
Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)
WKRN
Firefighter inspires bill to help those with PTSD
Two state lawmakers have filed a bill that would provide support and resources for firefighters suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Two state lawmakers have filed a bill that would provide support and resources for firefighters suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro...
Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local state representative Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s aiming to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100%. Alexander said this bill is the second part of a bill passed last year. “This bill goes one step further, and it will take away […]
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
thecamdenchronicle.com
Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
wvlt.tv
AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee teens
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
WATE
TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery
An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery. TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery. An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to...
