WATE

'Pet of the Week' back in studio

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is holding Puppy Palooza in the Living East Tennessee studio on Wednesday. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is holding Puppy Palooza in the Living East Tennessee studio on Wednesday. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Claim Lee's Agenda is Failing Families

Advocacy group calls on Lee to move in new direction ahead of State of the State. As Gov. Bill Lee prepares to deliver his State of the State address tonight, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling for a change of direction and claiming that Lee's current agenda is failing Tennessee families.
TENNESSEE STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
GATLINBURG, TN
Phys.org

Teacher shortages are highly localized, causing shortages and surpluses to coexist

News headlines often give the impression of teacher shortages as national and state level crises, but if policymakers want to ensure classrooms are adequately staffed, they need to examine and address labor market conditions more locally, all the way down to the school level. That's according to a new working paper by Christopher Candelaria, assistant professor of public policy and education at Vanderbilt Peabody College of education and human development, and his colleagues Danielle Edwards and Matthew Kraft at Brown University and Alvin Christian at the University of Michigan.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Found • McKenzie, TN

Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found. On Hwy 79 going out of McKenzie and toward Trezevant – near the bottoms. Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.) Pet was (check all that apply) No Collar. Color/Markings. Pure white. Any additional information you’d like to add?. Was limping...
MCKENZIE, TN
WATE

Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song

Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday...
TENNESSEE STATE
Lauren Barton

The goddess of Tennessee

Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Firefighter inspires bill to help those with PTSD

Two state lawmakers have filed a bill that would provide support and resources for firefighters suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Two state lawmakers have filed a bill that would provide support and resources for firefighters suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro...
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local state representative Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s aiming to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100%. Alexander said this bill is the second part of a bill passed last year. “This bill goes one step further, and it will take away […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee teens

Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery

An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery. TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery. An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to...
TENNESSEE STATE

