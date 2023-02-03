ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Trentonian

L.A. PARKER: Could these Tornadoes be the ones to end the drought?

EDISON — Trenton High boys basketball Coach Darryl “Pup” Young wanted no part of the question with a shelf life of six decades. Could this be the season the Tornadoes end a 62-year drought of not winning a NJSIAA state basketball championship, put away the ghosts of 1961 when Coach Fred Price guided Trenton to a 24-0 mark with a terrific tandem of Tal Brody and George Lee?
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Overwhelms Winslow, 114-46

DJ Wagner led the charge against Winslow High School on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated, 114-46, in the second round of the Camden County boys basketball tournament. It was the 10th straight win for Camden, bringing its record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points from the 2,000 career-points mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home. After that, Camden will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 a.m.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Overwhelms Paulsboro, 114-46

DJ Wagner led the charge against Paulsboro on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated the Raiders, 114-46, in the Camden County tournament. It was the tenth straight win for the Camden, bringing their record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points away from the 2,000-point mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home; after that, the High will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 AM.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Rolle stars as Pleasantville edges Atlantic City - Battle of the Bay

Neeko Rolle drove in for a layup with eight seconds left to help lift Pleasantville to a 54-53 win over Atlantic City at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. Rolle finished with six points while Marki Barnes had 20 points for Pleasantville (12-12), which stopped a two-game losing streak, and trailed by six points with about four minutes left in the game. Pleasantville eventually closed proceedings with an 11-4 run.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday

CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain.  The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastside-online.org

Growing up in Cherry Hill High School East with Gia Gupta

If someone called me a Transformer, they wouldn’t be quite off. Maybe I’m not exactly a robot that can turn into an automobile, but from my understanding, I’m pretty close. Sometimes walking into this school, I feel myself transforming, like I put on a mask of this...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
TAPinto.net

State: Freedom Prep Charter School Must Shut Down After School Year

CAMDEN, NJ – Citing poor academic performance, absenteeism and weak enrollment, the New Jersey Department of Education last week told Freedom Prep Charter School that it will be permanently shut down at the end of the school year. The 1000 Atlantic Avenue school, which opened in 2004, had 794 students in the 2021-22 school year from kindergarten through Grade 12, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of that total, 61% were Hispanic and 37% were Black, according to the data. "After a comprehensive review, I have determined that Freedom Prep is not operating in compliance with its charter and has failed to...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Construction to Close Road in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a gas service line at 1420 Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden City on Wednesday Feb. 8 and Thursday Feb. 9 between 8: a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. There will be a full road closure of Mt. Ephraim Avenue between Mechanic Street...
CAMDEN, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Cumberland Mall | Shopping mall in Vineland, New Jersey

Cumberland Mall is a shopping mall located in Vineland, New Jersey, located on Route 47 (Delsea Drive) at Route 55 (exit 27). Cumberland Mall is strategically positioned 25 miles (40 km) away from its nearest competitor, 45 miles (72 km) south of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and on route to the Southern New Jersey Shore Points.
VINELAND, NJ
SoJO 104.9

USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ

Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Phillymag.com

Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll

Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy