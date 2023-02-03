CAMDEN, NJ – Citing poor academic performance, absenteeism and weak enrollment, the New Jersey Department of Education last week told Freedom Prep Charter School that it will be permanently shut down at the end of the school year. The 1000 Atlantic Avenue school, which opened in 2004, had 794 students in the 2021-22 school year from kindergarten through Grade 12, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of that total, 61% were Hispanic and 37% were Black, according to the data. "After a comprehensive review, I have determined that Freedom Prep is not operating in compliance with its charter and has failed to...

