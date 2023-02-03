Montrose, COLO.—Montrose County Human Services recently opened the doors to its new in-house visitation program: Family Togetherness—Guidance and Support Program. The program is available for those who have court-ordered visitation and have a case with Montrose County’s child welfare program. The focus of the program is to increase the frequency and length of family visitation, increase parenting skills, decrease the amount of time families are involved with Montrose County child welfare, and decrease the time children are removed from their home and without permanency.

