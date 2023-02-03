Read full article on original website
marketscreener.com
Gold hits over 4-week low as dollar edges higher
(Reuters) - Gold prices hit a more than four-week low on Monday, as the U.S. dollar firmed after stronger-than-expected jobs data fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,865.88 per ounce, as of 0045 GMT, after hitting its...
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
investing.com
Soft landing already priced in, S&P 500 upside limited from here - Goldman Sachs
© Reuters Soft landing already priced in, S&P 500 upside limited from here - Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategists have hiked the broker's 3-month S&P 500 price target to 4000 from 3600, citing an improvement in U.S. and global macro data. However, the firm's top equity...
investing.com
S&P 500: No Fear Can Cause an Unexpected Drop in Stocks
Last week, we saw some nice bounce in S&P 500 after the fed rates decision, when they hiked rates by 25bps, but it looks like they are preparing to finish the hawkish cycle in the next few months. Strong jobs data reported on Friday suggests that there may not be a recession risk, especially not if they will really stop the hiking cycle.
investing.com
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
Asian stocks sink after US jobs data fan rate hike fears
Asian stock markets sank Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned fears of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Tokyo gained. Oil prices rose.Wall Street wilted Friday after official data showed U.S. employers hired twice as many people in January as the previous month. That was good news for workers but dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might decide no more rate increases are needed to slow economic activity.The numbers “look set to inevitably burst the bubble on Fed pivot bets" because they “suggest a re-acceleration in wage pressures," said Tan Boon Heng of...
Oil rises 1% in choppy trade on China demand hopes
LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, buoyed by supply concerns, but remained near three-week lows on fears that slower growth in major economies could curb demand.
marketscreener.com
FPI selling in Indian stock hits 7-month high on rich valuations, Adani rout
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded Indian equities worth 288.52 billion rupees ($3.51 billion) in January, the most since June, data from National Securities Depository Ltd. showed. FPIs' selloff in Indian shares rises to most in 7 months https://www.reuters.com/graphics/FPI-JAN/JAN-FPI/zdvxdnqrkvx/chart.png. The selling coincided with a slide in equity benchmarks,...
gcaptain.com
Adani Ports Investors Panic – Bond Yields Drop to Junk Status
By Giulia Morpurgo (Bloomberg) Investors anxious over billionaire Gautam Adani’s business empire have sent some of his companies’ bond yields above 10%, a milestone typically reserved for junk-rated debt. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., which is scheduled to pay a total of $24.7 million in interest...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10-Year Rises Above 3.6% for the First Time in Nearly a Month as Traders Weigh Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors assessed the economic outlook and awaited a series of data releases and Federal Reserve speaker remarks slated for the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by 10 basis points at 3.632%. Monday marked the first time it rose above...
kalkinemedia.com
Hong Kong stocks close at 1-mth low as Sino-U.S. tensions rise
SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed at a one-month low and China shares fell on Monday, as elevated Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions over a suspected spy balloon dented investor sentiment. The market also tracked other Asian shares lower, after the latest U.S. jobs report renewed concerns about more...
investing.com
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
marketscreener.com
Comex Gold Settles 0.18% Higher at $1866.20 -- Data Talk
Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery gained $3.30 per troy ounce, or 0.18% to $1866.20 today. --Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. --Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year. --Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8,...
NASDAQ
China Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Monday
(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 30 points or 0.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,260-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
marketscreener.com
Malaysia end-Jan palm oil stocks seen at 5-month low as output drops: Reuters survey
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of January likely slipped to a five-month low, as exports and production both plummeted, a Reuters survey showed on Monday. Stockpiles declined 0.66% from December to 2.18 million tonnes, according to the median estimate of 11 planters, traders and...
investing.com
BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion
BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion. BIS Innovations head, Cecilia Skingsley says the crypto industry will learn from recent failures and develop new things. Skingsley expects the new wave of CBDCs to face geographical limitations. Increased global CBDC interest is believed to be due to the dwindling...
NASDAQ
Losing Streak May Continue For Hong Kong Shares
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, stumbling more than 400 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 21,660-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Monday. The global forecast for the...
investing.com
SHIB Close to Breaking into Top 10 After Outranking DOT, LTC
© Reuters SHIB Close to Breaking into Top 10 After Outranking DOT, LTC. SHIB surpasses Polkadot and Litecoin to claim 12th position among prominent coins. The meme coin’s market cap is now over $8 billion, up from $4 billion five weeks back. Ethereum whales hold over $700 million...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht faces worst day in 23 years as strong dollar pressures Asia FX
Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Thai baht slumped on Monday and was staring at its biggest fall in 23 years, as most stock markets and currencies in Asia declined after strong U.S. jobs data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer. The baht THB=TH...
NASDAQ
Indonesia Stock Market May Test Resistance At 6,900 Points
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, collecting more than 50 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,890-point plateau and it's expected to find additional support on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian...
