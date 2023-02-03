ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
marketscreener.com

Gold hits over 4-week low as dollar edges higher

(Reuters) - Gold prices hit a more than four-week low on Monday, as the U.S. dollar firmed after stronger-than-expected jobs data fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,865.88 per ounce, as of 0045 GMT, after hitting its...
investing.com

Soft landing already priced in, S&P 500 upside limited from here - Goldman Sachs

© Reuters Soft landing already priced in, S&P 500 upside limited from here - Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategists have hiked the broker's 3-month S&P 500 price target to 4000 from 3600, citing an improvement in U.S. and global macro data. However, the firm's top equity...
investing.com

S&P 500: No Fear Can Cause an Unexpected Drop in Stocks

Last week, we saw some nice bounce in S&P 500 after the fed rates decision, when they hiked rates by 25bps, but it looks like they are preparing to finish the hawkish cycle in the next few months. Strong jobs data reported on Friday suggests that there may not be a recession risk, especially not if they will really stop the hiking cycle.
investing.com

Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks

Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
The Independent

Asian stocks sink after US jobs data fan rate hike fears

Asian stock markets sank Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned fears of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Tokyo gained. Oil prices rose.Wall Street wilted Friday after official data showed U.S. employers hired twice as many people in January as the previous month. That was good news for workers but dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might decide no more rate increases are needed to slow economic activity.The numbers “look set to inevitably burst the bubble on Fed pivot bets" because they “suggest a re-acceleration in wage pressures," said Tan Boon Heng of...
marketscreener.com

FPI selling in Indian stock hits 7-month high on rich valuations, Adani rout

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded Indian equities worth 288.52 billion rupees ($3.51 billion) in January, the most since June, data from National Securities Depository Ltd. showed. FPIs' selloff in Indian shares rises to most in 7 months https://www.reuters.com/graphics/FPI-JAN/JAN-FPI/zdvxdnqrkvx/chart.png. The selling coincided with a slide in equity benchmarks,...
gcaptain.com

Adani Ports Investors Panic – Bond Yields Drop to Junk Status

By Giulia Morpurgo (Bloomberg) Investors anxious over billionaire Gautam Adani’s business empire have sent some of his companies’ bond yields above 10%, a milestone typically reserved for junk-rated debt. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., which is scheduled to pay a total of $24.7 million in interest...
kalkinemedia.com

Hong Kong stocks close at 1-mth low as Sino-U.S. tensions rise

SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed at a one-month low and China shares fell on Monday, as elevated Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions over a suspected spy balloon dented investor sentiment. The market also tracked other Asian shares lower, after the latest U.S. jobs report renewed concerns about more...
investing.com

Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours

Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
marketscreener.com

Comex Gold Settles 0.18% Higher at $1866.20 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery gained $3.30 per troy ounce, or 0.18% to $1866.20 today. --Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. --Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year. --Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8,...
NASDAQ

China Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Monday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 30 points or 0.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,260-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
marketscreener.com

Malaysia end-Jan palm oil stocks seen at 5-month low as output drops: Reuters survey

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of January likely slipped to a five-month low, as exports and production both plummeted, a Reuters survey showed on Monday. Stockpiles declined 0.66% from December to 2.18 million tonnes, according to the median estimate of 11 planters, traders and...
investing.com

BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion

BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion. BIS Innovations head, Cecilia Skingsley says the crypto industry will learn from recent failures and develop new things. Skingsley expects the new wave of CBDCs to face geographical limitations. Increased global CBDC interest is believed to be due to the dwindling...
NASDAQ

Losing Streak May Continue For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, stumbling more than 400 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 21,660-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Monday. The global forecast for the...
investing.com

SHIB Close to Breaking into Top 10 After Outranking DOT, LTC

© Reuters SHIB Close to Breaking into Top 10 After Outranking DOT, LTC. SHIB surpasses Polkadot and Litecoin to claim 12th position among prominent coins. The meme coin’s market cap is now over $8 billion, up from $4 billion five weeks back. Ethereum whales hold over $700 million...
NASDAQ

Indonesia Stock Market May Test Resistance At 6,900 Points

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, collecting more than 50 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,890-point plateau and it's expected to find additional support on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy