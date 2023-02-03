BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Xavier men's tennis fell, 4-0, to Indiana on Sunday afternoon, moving to 4-2 on the season. Next up, the Musketeers host Bellarmine on Friday, Feb. 10, set for 6:00 p.m. start at Eastern Hills. THE MATCH. In doubles play, Indiana took the 6-1 win on the No....

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO