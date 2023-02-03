Read full article on original website
Offroad rollover fatal for Havasu man
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A missing person case became a death investigation when Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a Lake Havasu City man next to his Polaris over the weekend. David Reed, 66 was reported missing just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Why Arizona dark skies matter
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City hosts “Why Arizona Dark Skies Matter” on Friday, February 10 at 3:30 PM in Community Rooms A/B. Matthew Goodwin will be the presenter. He has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and has taught environmental ethics, media ethics, and technology and human values at Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Teen Girls Planned School Shooting, Made Hit List: Sheriff
Law enforcement officials in Mohave County, Arizona, say that two teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly plotted a school shooting and made a list of students they planned on targeting. On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies responded to reports that students were planning a shooting at Kingman High School in Kingman, Arizona, according to a statement … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Some 50 miles of Hwy. 95 to be repaved this spring
MOHAVE COUNTY – Residents of Colorado River communities are eager for the repaving of nearly 50 miles of well-worn State Route 95 through Lake Havasu and Bullhead City. The work will be completed in separate phases, some likely starting by late spring or early summer. Dist. 30 State Representative...
‘Mummified’ Body Found in Bathtub As Police Respond to Burglary
A mummified body was found inside a bathtub at an Arizona home after police responded to reports of a burglary. Bullhead City Police Department (BCPD) was alerted to reports of a burglary in progress at a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue, in Mohave County, at about 3:30 a.m. on September 10. Neighbors told police they had … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Police search for missing 20-year-old man last seen in Kingman Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in Kingman, Arizona. Ezekiel Keith McLeod, 20, was last seen leaving a home in the 3200 block of Hualapai Mountain Road on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6:10 p.m., police stated in a news release. McLeod is described […]
In deep-red corner of Arizona, threat of losing water starts to outweigh fear of regulation
Driving along county roads that are little more than dirt paths, Tim Walsh remarked that the expansive valley below the Long Mountain range used to be no more than tumbleweeds and scraggly cactuses.
Winterfest Continues Sunday On McCulloch Boulevard
The 37th annual Winterfest, hosted by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, kicked off Saturday and will continue today featuring hundreds of vendors. Many types of vendors are at the event with everything from T-shirts to solar panels for homes and homemade goods. One popular vendor at Winterfest that...
The Unassuming Town Of Laughlin, Nevada Is One Of America’s Best Hidden Gems For A Weekend Getaway
It’s all to easy for Nevada visitors to overlook some wonderfully fun places in the distraction of Las Vegas, but if you know just where to look, you may be surprised by what you find. Take the city of Laughlin, Nevada for instance. Just a ninety-minute drive south of The Strip, this riverside oasis hugs the Arizona border just as hard as it hugs anyone who pays it a visit. Plan a weekend trip to this southernmost waterfront vacation destination and embrace the wonders of the silver state!
