Lake Havasu City, AZ

thestandardnewspaper.online

Offroad rollover fatal for Havasu man

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A missing person case became a death investigation when Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a Lake Havasu City man next to his Polaris over the weekend. David Reed, 66 was reported missing just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Why Arizona dark skies matter

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City hosts “Why Arizona Dark Skies Matter” on Friday, February 10 at 3:30 PM in Community Rooms A/B. Matthew Goodwin will be the presenter. He has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and has taught environmental ethics, media ethics, and technology and human values at Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Lansing Daily

Teen Girls Planned School Shooting, Made Hit List: Sheriff

Law enforcement officials in Mohave County, Arizona, say that two teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly plotted a school shooting and made a list of students they planned on targeting. On Wednesday, sheriff's deputies responded to reports that students were planning a shooting at Kingman High School in Kingman, Arizona, according to a statement
thestandardnewspaper.online

Some 50 miles of Hwy. 95 to be repaved this spring

MOHAVE COUNTY – Residents of Colorado River communities are eager for the repaving of nearly 50 miles of well-worn State Route 95 through Lake Havasu and Bullhead City. The work will be completed in separate phases, some likely starting by late spring or early summer. Dist. 30 State Representative...
Lansing Daily

‘Mummified’ Body Found in Bathtub As Police Respond to Burglary

A mummified body was found inside a bathtub at an Arizona home after police responded to reports of a burglary. Bullhead City Police Department (BCPD) was alerted to reports of a burglary in progress at a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue, in Mohave County, at about 3:30 a.m. on September 10. Neighbors told police they had
riverscenemagazine.com

Winterfest Continues Sunday On McCulloch Boulevard

The 37th annual Winterfest, hosted by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, kicked off Saturday and will continue today featuring hundreds of vendors. Many types of vendors are at the event with everything from T-shirts to solar panels for homes and homemade goods. One popular vendor at Winterfest that...
OnlyInYourState

The Unassuming Town Of Laughlin, Nevada Is One Of America’s Best Hidden Gems For A Weekend Getaway

It’s all to easy for Nevada visitors to overlook some wonderfully fun places in the distraction of Las Vegas, but if you know just where to look, you may be surprised by what you find. Take the city of Laughlin, Nevada for instance. Just a ninety-minute drive south of The Strip, this riverside oasis hugs the Arizona border just as hard as it hugs anyone who pays it a visit. Plan a weekend trip to this southernmost waterfront vacation destination and embrace the wonders of the silver state!
