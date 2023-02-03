Green Lake, Wis. – Guitarist, singer, and songwriter Willy Porter will return to take the stage at the historic Thrasher Opera House in Downtown Green Lake, Wisconsin, on Saturday night, February 18, at 7:30 p.m. Porter has been touring solo and with ensembles of different sizes and shapes for over 30 years now. Porter continues a musical and personal odyssey spanning over two decades, 11 albums, and multiple continents. His journey has been defined by an inquisitive love for humanity and the language that describes what we all hold to be true. Porter’s songs weave a universal perspective about human existence’s questions, struggles, and triumphs. His live shows are guitar-driven grit, soul, silence, and muscle– at times electrifying, dynamic, and unique in the way that Porter’s voice blends and fuses with his fretwork. A largely self-taught musician, Porter began treating audiences to his brand of guitar playing and wry storytelling in the late ’80s while living in Madison, Wisconsin. In 1990, he released his first full-length independent album, The Trees Have Soul, and his touring life has flowed steadily ever since. Porter has logged millions of miles across America, Canada, the UK, and Europe touring solo, as well as with various incarnations of the Willy Porter Band and in support of artists like Tori Amos, Paul Simon, Jethro Tull, Sting, and Jeff Beck. The show will also feature opener Carisa.

