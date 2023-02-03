EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon men's tennis defeated Pacific 4-1 and Seattle 4-0 today in the Student Tennis Center. The first match of the day versus Pacific got intense quickly with all three courts exchanging point after point. Pacific got the first win of the match on court two with a 6-4 win, while Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele got one back for the Ducks, leaving the doubles point to be decided on court three. After a series of rallies, Luke Vandecasteele and Jesper Klov-Nilsson knotted things up at 5-5. Pacific, however, was too tough and won the next two points for a 7-5 and a 1-0 lead on the match.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO