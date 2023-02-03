Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Iconic Kings restaurant chain down to just 5 locations since 2015 sale
Kings Family Restaurants, an iconic Western Pennsylvania chain that once boasted 30 locations and created a darker counter-confection to its rival’s Smiley Cookie, has been whittled down to just five sites. Patrons who went to the Kings at 315 Hyde Park Road in Allegheny Township on Sunday learned the...
pabucketlist.com
Exploring the Tour-Ed Coal Mine and Museum Near Pittsburgh
You can’t understand the industrial history of Pennsylvania without understanding the history of coal mining in the state, and the Tour-Ed Coal Mine and Museum is a great place to learn all about it!. Located 20 minutes north of downtown Pittsburgh, the Tour-Ed Coal Mine and Museum features both...
Eyes of nation on East Palestine, Ohio
The attention of the nation is on East Palestine this week following a chemical train derailment there Friday night.
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
pghcitypaper.com
A Fat Tuesday fête, a frittata-filled brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news
Con Alma in Shadyside will take diners around the world this year with rotating monthly vegan menus inspired by various national cuisine. This month, the jazz and wine bar heads to Italy with pasta, bruschetta, stuffed banana peppers, and other dishes, all paired with a wine list focused on organic, biodynamic, and natural bottles. A release states that some dishes may be available for the duration of the month, while others may be featured for a limited time and replaced by new ones. Con Alma will then release a Japanese menu in March and a Jamaican one in April.
Supermarket News
Giant Eagle ends mailed weekly circulars in Pittsburgh
Giant Eagle will stop mailing its weekly ad circulars to consumers in its home market of Pittsburgh, effective March 2. A notice in the most recent circular announced that the circulars were “moving from your mailbox to your inbox” and provided a QR code that customers can scan to create a digital account and to begin receiving the weekly circulars digitally. Customers can also download the circular via the company’s mobile app and can access the circular for their local store through the Giant Eagle website.
Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border
DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
Eat Like a Local: Top Restaurants According to Gen Z
Over the past several years Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, have far surpassed prior generations as the largest population. With that being said, now more than ever restaurants are finding more ways to cater to this generation of consumers. As opposed to previous generations, Gen Z has...
FBI offering reward for missing woman who was planning a trip with husband to West Virginia
(WTRF) Today FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced a new initiative in the search for Maria Miller. The FBI also announced it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads us to a resolution in this case. Miller was last seen at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini […]
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Beautiful Waterfalls near Pittsburgh
While Pennsylvania is not exactly a hotspot for waterfalls, there are a few breathtaking natural wonders across the state. The tallest waterfalls in the state (Dingmans at 130 ft and Raymondskill at 178 ft) are both located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in the Poconos. The most easily accessible waterfalls are found within a quick drive of Pittsburgh. If you find yourself visiting the city and seeking a quick natural break from the urban congestion, there are plenty of beautiful state parks within an easy drive. Take a look at 5 gorgeous waterfalls located within an easy 1 hour drive from Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park mayor recognized as 'Borough Official of the Year'
Bethel Park Mayor Jack Allen received the Allegheny County Boroughs Association’s “Borough Official of the Year” award on Feb. 4 at the Rivers Club in Pittsburgh. “To be given this award is an accomplishment that I never imagined receiving,” said Allen. “But it’s definitely a group effort. We work together as a team in Bethel Park and this award is a reflection of that.”
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
WYTV.com
Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio
(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
$65M rustic resort only minutes from ocean is proposed in this N.J. community
A Philadelphia developer wants to build a rustic lodge-style resort with event space in Dennis Township, about 9 minutes from the beach in Avalon. The 30.8 acre property is currently undeveloped. The plan calls for constructing a three-story main lodge with 56 guest rooms, 40 one- and two-bedroom bungalows, 24 individual cabins, a man-made lake, a roughly 5,000-square-foot tavern, a 6,500-square-foot playhouse, a 6,600-square-foot primary event barn and a roughly 4,500-square-foot secondary event barn.
Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023
Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
Allegheny County police will assist Pittsburgh with downtown patrols
Target 11 has learned Allegheny County police will assist Pittsburgh police with downtown patrols.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
butlerradio.com
Shapiro Provides Update On Train Derailment’s Impact On Beaver County
Governor Josh Shapiro says his administration is continuing to be involved in the aftermath of Friday night’s train derailment in Eastern Ohio, close to the Beaver County line. Yesterday, a controlled release of toxic chemicals created a fireball that could be seen for miles from East Palenstine, Ohio. Shapiro...
