4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
South Carolina Football: Transfer Portal Losses on Offense this Offseason
South Carolina football was one of the country’s biggest winners in the 2022 transfer portal cycle. The Gamecocks brought in several highly-regarded players, headlined by signal caller Spencer Rattler, and didn’t lose much proven talent to the wild wild west that is the modern transfer portal. The 2023...
tigernet.com
Key in-state target Blake Franks delaying decision date between Gamecocks and Tigers
One of the state's top offensive line targets won't be making his college decision this week. Greenville High OG Blake Franks originally planned to announce his college choice on February 7th, his mother’s birthday. But the recruiting game has become more complicated for Franks as he weighs his decision between Clemson and South Carolina, and Sunday night, he said he’s not certain he can even render a decision this month.
Geno Auriemma blasts officiating in South Carolina loss
In what was described as a “championship game atmosphere,” South Carolina was able to outlast UConn in the final minutes of an 81-77 bout in favor of the Gamecocks. However, it did not come without controversy. UConn’s head coach Geno Auriemma was critical of how the game was...
Look: College Basketball Star Freshman Issues Apology
South Carolina freshman forward GG Jackson has apologized for his comments during a postgame Instagram Live session on Saturday. Jackson took to social media to complain about his usage, or lack thereof, in the final minutes of yesterday's 65-63 loss to Arkansas. "Why don't I have the ball in ...
Dawn Staley Discusses Win Over UConn
South Carolina's head women's basketball coach met with the media to discuss the Gamecocks first ever win on UConn's home floor.
No. 1 South Carolina tops fifth-ranked UConn 81-77
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 23 of her 26 points in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help No. 1 South Carolina beat fifth-ranked UConn 81-77 on Sunday. The Gamecocks (23-0) have won 29 consecutive games since losing to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament title game last year. They’ve […]
blythewoodbengals.com
Spring Sports Season Passes On Sale
The Blythewood Athletic Department is happy to announce season passes for the 2023 Spring Sports. We have set up a season pass for each sport that requires admission tickets. We will once again have only digital ticketing to events this season. We are unable to accept cash at the gate for admission to contests.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter’s Quixote Club voted one of “America’s Best New Courses”
One of the Midlands’ top golf courses was recognized in a big way last week. Quixote Club in Sumter was visited by numerous Golf Digest raters this past year, and voted the course third in their category “America’s Best New Courses”. The recognition is one of...
carolinapanorama.com
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
carolinapanorama.com
Brookland Baptist to celebrate 52th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson
February 2023, Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. will celebrate 52 years as Pastor of the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, SC. His home church for 52 years without any separation!. Records report that he is unique, because this usually does not happen in the Black Church! Instead of having a...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
CHS senior killed in 2-car collision
A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning. Taylor Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,...
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet in South Carolina You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. In South Carolina, a Mexican buffet is somewhat of a rarity. So, if Mexican cuisine is your favorite listen up. You're definitely going to want to check out this amazing all-you-can-eat buffet in Lancaster.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Former deputy terminated, arrested on grand larceny charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced today’s arrest and termination of former deputy sheriff Jason N. Edward after he was charged on four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and one count of Conspiracy. Officials say the department’s command staff were notified in mid-January by...
Woman found shot to death in South Carolina home, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was found shot to death in the bedroom of a Rock Hill home overnight, police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:17 a.m. at a home on Harrison Street. A 67-year-old woman was found in the bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds and […]
15-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in Kershaw
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing in Kershaw County. The stabbing took place at McGee Court in Elgin around 4:44 p.m. According to Kershaw County Deputies the suspect is in custody. One victim is dead and one is in critical condition.
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Eat A BBQ Dinner At This Little-Known South Carolina Railroad Museum
The South Carolina Railroad Museum is a state treasure that many have yet to discover, fulfilling dreams for people of all ages. Trains are fascinating, even if you’re not an enthusiast, and have played a significant role in history, impacting all of our lives for the better. The museum offers lots of opportunities to learn more about and appreciate this history, including a scenic train ride followed by a delicious barbecue dinner!
Man tries to sell dog at KFC in Bishopville, shot dead, say police
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead after going to sell a French Bulldog at a Bishopville Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. According to the Lee County Sheriff Department the incident happened in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant at 1073 Sumter Highway. The victim, according to deputies,...
