Blythewood, SC

tigernet.com

Key in-state target Blake Franks delaying decision date between Gamecocks and Tigers

One of the state's top offensive line targets won't be making his college decision this week. Greenville High OG Blake Franks originally planned to announce his college choice on February 7th, his mother’s birthday. But the recruiting game has become more complicated for Franks as he weighs his decision between Clemson and South Carolina, and Sunday night, he said he’s not certain he can even render a decision this month.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: College Basketball Star Freshman Issues Apology

South Carolina freshman forward GG Jackson has apologized for his comments during a postgame Instagram Live session on Saturday. Jackson took to social media to complain about his usage, or lack thereof, in the final minutes of yesterday's 65-63 loss to Arkansas.  "Why don't I have the ball in ...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

No. 1 South Carolina tops fifth-ranked UConn 81-77

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 23 of her 26 points in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help No. 1 South Carolina beat fifth-ranked UConn 81-77 on Sunday. The Gamecocks (23-0) have won 29 consecutive games since losing to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament title game last year. They’ve […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
blythewoodbengals.com

Spring Sports Season Passes On Sale

The Blythewood Athletic Department is happy to announce season passes for the 2023 Spring Sports. We have set up a season pass for each sport that requires admission tickets. We will once again have only digital ticketing to events this season. We are unable to accept cash at the gate for admission to contests.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor

Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

CHS senior killed in 2-car collision

A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning. Taylor Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,...
LAURENS, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Former deputy terminated, arrested on grand larceny charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced today’s arrest and termination of former deputy sheriff Jason N. Edward after he was charged on four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and one count of Conspiracy. Officials say the department’s command staff were notified in mid-January by...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Woman found shot to death in South Carolina home, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was found shot to death in the bedroom of a Rock Hill home overnight, police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:17 a.m. at a home on Harrison Street. A 67-year-old woman was found in the bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds and […]
ROCK HILL, SC
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Eat A BBQ Dinner At This Little-Known South Carolina Railroad Museum

The South Carolina Railroad Museum is a state treasure that many have yet to discover, fulfilling dreams for people of all ages. Trains are fascinating, even if you’re not an enthusiast, and have played a significant role in history, impacting all of our lives for the better. The museum offers lots of opportunities to learn more about and appreciate this history, including a scenic train ride followed by a delicious barbecue dinner!
WINNSBORO, SC

