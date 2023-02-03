Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Benefit For Shannon Bomar Draws 1,000
Paris, Tenn.–Shannon Bomar and his family voiced their appreciation for everyone involved in the planning and coordinating of Saturday’s benefit for he and his family. Some 1,000 people were in attendance at the fund-raising event, which included a meal, live bands and a silent and live auction. Bomar...
thunderboltradio.com
Congressman David Kustoff Mobile Office Hours in Northwest Tennessee
Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff will have mobile office hours in the area this week. On Tuesday, representatives for the Congressman will be at the Lake County Courthouse in Tiptonville from 9:00 until 11:00. From 1:00 until 3:00, the mobile office will be in Union City at the Obion County...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Fire leaves home a total loss in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders were on the scene of a house fire on Tuesday. Members from the Madison County Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on Riverside Drive in southwest Madison County. Fire officials on the scene say two people were...
thunderboltradio.com
Mississippi Man Arrested for Multiple Charges in Western Kentucky
A Mississippi man, wanted on outstanding warrants in Western Kentucky, has been apprehended in Ballard County. Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said 42 year old Wayne Daugherty, of Gulf Port, was taken into custody following a tip concerning his whereabouts. Daugherty had active arrest warrants in Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Marshall...
wvlt.tv
Missing teens found safe, mother in custody
JACKSON, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Amber Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for two missing Tennessee teens. Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson on Monday. The TBI says both teens are safe, their non-custodial mother Felicia Wilson turned herself in and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
radionwtn.com
Districts To Be Consolidated Under Henry County Voting Center Plan
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy special session Monday evening, the Henry County Elections Board unanimously approved a plan to consolidate two voting districts as part of the overall move to Voting Centers by the 2024 election. The Voting Center proposal has evolved over the last couple of years, and has...
thunderboltradio.com
National Weather Service Release Ic Accumulations From Winter Storm
The National Weather Service has released ice accumulations, that occurred during last week’s winter storm. The released map indicates Trenton received the largest accumulation in West Tennessee, at just over four-tenths of an inch. Other locations receiving higher amounts of ice included Humboldt with almost three-tenths of an inch,...
WBBJ
Minor in custody following traffic stop
JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile is in custody following a traffic stop. Just after 8:30 p.m., our crews arrived on Camellia Drive to find officers searching the area. Officers could also be seen searching a vehicle in the area. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department said it was a...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/06/23 – 2/07/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/07/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
THP: Man killed in crash along I-40 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A two vehicle collision along the interstate led to the death of a Tennessee man. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, two vehicles — one westbound and the other eastbound — were traveling along Interstate 40 when they collided.
Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moving in
Middle Tennessee will get another round of winter weather as a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, move into the area Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Schools to seek funding from county on HVAC project
Weakley County Schools are planning to ask the county for funding to complete an HVAC project for Dresden Elementary School and Westview High School. Director of Schools Randy Frazier says a third of project has been completed, but an aging system at Dresden Elementary is in dire need of an upgrade.
WBBJ
Ray Condray announces his candidacy for City Mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. —-A local resident announces mayoral candidacy. Today Ray Condray joined family, friends, and supporters in downtown Jackson at City Hall to announce his candidacy for City Mayor. Condray says he wants to see a change in Jackson that will lead the city in the right direction. As...
WBBJ
A local church celebrates 200 years of service
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local church welcomed a special guest to their church to celebrate 200 years of service. First Presbyterian Church of Jackson is celebrating 200 years of the church that was founded in 1823. A number of events will be held to celebrate the year but the first...
WBBJ
1 person killed, another injured in early morning fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department says one person was killed and another injured during an early morning fire. The Jackson Fire Department says their crews were sent out around 2:27 a.m. on Tuesday for a fire in south Jackson. However, they say the home on Brenda Lane...
thunderboltradio.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Hickman
A Hickman man now faces multiple drug trafficking charges, following the serving of a search warrant at his home on Monday morning. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reports said 40 year old Lamont Smith was taken into custody, after marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia was located in the residence.
WBBJ
15-year-old facing unlawful weapon possession charge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a 15-year-old is facing an unlawful weapon charge. According to the department’s Facebook post, a caller reported shots being fired and a minor wearing a ski mask running around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Hillcrest Avenue. Someone matching that description...
Kait 8
Young Missouri woman dies in one car crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Marston woman died Sunday, Feb. 5 in a one-vehicle accident in Pemiscot County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Railroad Street. Brittany Schubert, 24, of Marston, Mo. Was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle traveled off...
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Kentucky With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Buffets get a bad rap. Because let’s face it: there are lots of *bad* buffets around. Buffets with sorry salad bars full of wilted greens and past-their-prime cucumbers, or breakfast buffets with dry scrambled eggs and a floppy, left-behind pancake. Sirloin Stockade in Murray, however, is the kind of place that will make you rethink your stance on buffets. An amazing buffet with as many delicious desserts as main dishes, this Kentucky restaurant is sure to satisfy your every culinary craving!
Comments / 0