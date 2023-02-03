Read full article on original website
etxview.com
SC State, USC to host Archaeological Field School
South Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina will host their third Archaeological Field School event during spring break, March 6-10, at Rose Hill Plantation. The Rose Hill Plantation Archaeological Field School event, sponsored by S.C. State Parks and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is...
No. 1 South Carolina tops fifth-ranked UConn 81-77
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 23 of her 26 points in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help No. 1 South Carolina beat fifth-ranked UConn 81-77 on Sunday. The Gamecocks (23-0) have won 29 consecutive games since losing to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament title game last year. They’ve […]
bcsdschools.net
MMSOA students qualify for Beginner Honor Band
Berkeley County School District would like to recognize all of its MMSOA band students who qualified for our Beginner Honor Band. Check out the list below.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter’s Quixote Club voted one of “America’s Best New Courses”
One of the Midlands’ top golf courses was recognized in a big way last week. Quixote Club in Sumter was visited by numerous Golf Digest raters this past year, and voted the course third in their category “America’s Best New Courses”. The recognition is one of...
live5news.com
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.
Country Living compiled a list of the 17 most romantic hotels around the country.
live5news.com
AT&T expands coverage to rural areas across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Broadband Office announced a project with AT&T to expand the company’s coverage to 9,000 customers located in Greenville and Charleston. The company is building an AT&T Fiber location to serve nearly 2,500 customers in Greenville and around 6,900 customers in Charleston. Combined,...
walterborolive.com
Hugines celebrate 50 years of marriage
Andrew and Abbiegail(Hamilton) Hugine, formerly of Green Pond, celebrated their “50th Wedding Anniversary” on December 23, 2022 at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Summerville. The celebration was the idea of their children, Andrew Hugine, III and Akilah Hugine Elmore who served as the event planner. The elegant affair co-hosted by Renee Hamilton who served as the flower girl and Eric Frasier who served as the ring bearer in 1972.
Charleston musicians win big during 2023 Grammy Awards
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Musicians from the Lowcountry took home awards during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. Charleston-based band Ranky Tanky won in the category of Best Regional Roots Music Album for Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was a recording from their performance at that festival and released in August […]
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
New 300-acre park in the works in Summerville area
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is working to construct a new 300-acre park off Miles Jamison Road. It’s the next big step in growth for parks in the county. “Pine Trees Park is in my district, which is really nice, but I think the most exciting part about it is when the county […]
live5news.com
Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed they increased their presence at one of its middle schools after the discovery of a message in a boys’ restroom. Police investigated what they deemed to be “an unsubstantiated threat” that was written on a bathroom wall at C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
holycitysinner.com
Bon Banh Mi Opening Third Location on Tuesday
Charleston-based restaurant Bon Banh Mi will open the doors of its third location on Tuesday at 11 am. The new restaurant can be found at 1100 Oakland Market Rd. in Mt. Pleasant. This location will feature the same menu favorites that can be f0und at the other two restaurants –...
holycitysinner.com
FAA Halts Departures and Restricts Airspace Around Charleston for “National Security Effort”
UPDATE at 2:43 pm – The balloon has been downed by the U.S. military and an operation is now underway to recover the debris. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today issued a ground stop for three airports in the Carolinas as a suspected Chinese spy balloon (right) floats through the area. The FAA also restricted airspace near Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, North Carolina.
live5news.com
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
OnlyInYourState
These 3 Restaurants Just Might Have The Most Authentic Italian Food In All Of South Carolina
Preparing and serving quality, authentic, and most importantly, delicious Italian food is an acquired skill. Luckily, there are several establishments in the Palmetto State that have gotten it down to a tee. If you find yourself near Greenville, Columbia, or North Charleston, check out these fantastic eateries. Getting hungry? Be...
Troopers: 2 dead in Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a crash that left two dead early Sunday morning on I-26. Two vehicles, both traveling in opposite directions, crashed head-on along I-26, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened near the 197 mile marker, just two miles west of Summerville. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver […]
Crash with rollover impacting traffic on Ladson Road
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Monday morning crash is impacting traffic on Ladson Road. The collision happened around 8:00 a.m. not far from the intersection of Ladson and Miles Jamison roads. Photos from the scene show one car on top of an SUV near the Ladson Veterinary Hospital. The North Charleston Fire Department said the […]
Charleston City Paper
Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system
The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama — a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter how we feel about the case, we will...
carolinapanorama.com
'Small town girl, big dream': Sweets and cake shop opens in Orangeburg
A sweets and cake shop has opened in Orangeburg. The family-owned and operated Whipped Sweets & Treats celebrated its grand opening Jan. 22. "Orangeburg needs a sweet shop," owner Tyaila Gilmore said. "There is nothing like it." The shop is located at 113 Rodriguez Court. Rodriguez Court is off of...
