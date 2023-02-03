Read full article on original website
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
State Street Increases Position in WEC Energy Group (WEC)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.93MM shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC). This represents 6.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 17.24MM shares and 5.47% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Knight Transportation (KNX)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.67MM shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 4.36% of the company, an increase...
Jennison Associates Increases Position in Summit Hotel Properties (INN)
Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.73MM shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2014 they reported 2.80MM shares and 3.30% of the company, an increase in...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Union Pacific (UNP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 42.11MM shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). This represents 6.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 45.85MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.38% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.67% of the company,...
BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) with Outperform Recommendation
On February 6, 2023, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Rexford Industrial Realty with a Outperform recommendation. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rexford Industrial Realty is $68.34. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 6.13% from its latest reported closing price of $64.39.
GIC Private Increases Position in I-MAB (IMAB)
Fintel reports that GIC Private has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.13MM shares of I-MAB (IMAB). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 10.83MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Richardson Edward J Cuts Stake in Richardson Electronics (RELL)
Fintel reports that Richardson Edward J has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.09MM shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL). This represents 14.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.12MM shares and 15.60% of the company, a decrease in...
BlackRock Increases Position in SYSCO (SYY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.04MM shares of SYSCO Corporation (SYY). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 31.52MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.64% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Hudson Bay Capital Management Increases Position in Colombier Acquisition (CLBR)
Fintel reports that Hudson Bay Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.69MM shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp. (CLBR). This represents 9.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.55MM shares and 8.96% of the company, an increase...
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in American Woodmark (AMWD)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.71MM shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD). This represents 4.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 6.54% of the company, a decrease...
Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.64 Dividend
Sabine Royalty Trust said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.64 per share ($7.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share. At the current...
Stone William C Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)
Fintel reports that Stone William C has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34.82MM shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC). This represents 13.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 34.48MM shares and 13.30% of the company, an increase...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Applied Materials (AMAT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 69.25MM shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 71.87MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
Jennison Associates Cuts Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.28MM shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.19MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a...
Richmond Mutual Ban Updates Holdings in Richmond Mutual Ban (RMBI)
Fintel reports that Richmond Mutual Ban has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.08MM shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc (RMBI). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease...
Scapa James Ralph Updates Holdings in Altair Engineering (ALTR)
Fintel reports that Scapa James Ralph has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.35MM shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR). This represents 24.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 17.34MM shares and 25.50% of the company, an increase in...
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
