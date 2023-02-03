Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.93MM shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC). This represents 6.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 17.24MM shares and 5.47% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

