Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York
If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Spend The Night In A Historic Rail Car In New York
Do you like trains? If you do, then this overnight getaway in New York is for you. First, you’ll take a ride on a historic train. Then, after a drive through the Finger Lakes Region, you’ll sleep in another historic train car. It doesn’t get much better than this for train enthusiasts. Read on and learn more about this wonderful day that we’ve planned for you.
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
OnlyInYourState
Georgians Just Can’t Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This New York-Style Deli
We’re pretty far from New York here in the Peach State, both geographically and culturally speaking. Nearly 900 miles separate NYC from Atlanta, and our slow Southern friendliness is a far cry from the brash world of the Big Apple. Those craving a bit of New York City deliciousness are in luck, though. If you’re looking for a New York-style deli in Georgia, we have a great one in Savannah’s Midtown Deli. It’s tucked away on the town’s southside area, away from the downtown historic district, so many tourists don’t even know it exists. It’s a popular spot for locals to grab a tasty breakfast or lunch, though, and the massive sandwiches are perfectly filling at a reasonable price!
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State
It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
rocklanddaily.com
Four Properties in Airmont Sold to Developer
Four properties on North Saddle River Road in the Town of Ramapo have been sold to LG Saddle River LLC, a Delaware LLC based in Brooklyn. A .19 acre vacant residential piece of land located at 102 North Saddle River Road sold for $1,575,000. Three other lots, totaling .59 acres and located at 102A, 104A North Saddle River Road, along with an adjoining property on Second Street, sold for $2,400,000 together.
Upstate New York Film Locations for New ‘Poker Face’ Series, Where Are They?
Have you heard the buzz surrounding the new Peacock original series 'Poker Face'? The mysterious 10-episode series recently debuted so you aren't far behind. The premise of the main character "Charlie" solving crimes using her ability to determine when someone is lying is intriguing but what caught my attention first was that much of the series was filmed in Upstate New York.
Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing In New York In 2023 [PHOTOS]
I cannot even begin to wrap my head around how a parent manages to put one foot in front of the other and face each new day knowing that their child is missing. The greatest gift in my life is my son and although there may be days he gets on my nerves, I love him with every single fiber of my being and if he were to go missing whether of his own choice or not, there is absolutely no circumstance that could stop me from looking for him.
pelhamexaminer.com
PMHS hockey hands Scarsdale their eighth loss of the season
The Pelham varsity ice hockey team was able to hold down a strong win against Scarsdale Friday afternoon. Pelham will advance with a 10-5-1 record, and as the 7th overall seed in New York’s Division II ranking. The Pelicans defeated Scarsdale 6-3, bouncing back from a let down loss...
What New York’s Laundry Detergent Ban Means for Some Popular Brands
The question of just how safe laundry detergents are has been hotly debated over the past few years. For instance, some say laundry pods are bad for the environment. Some even suggest detergents are one way clothing could be killing you. But the recent move by the state of New York escalates those concerns into law.
pelhamexaminer.com
Mondido joins Pelham Manor Fire Department as new volunteer firefighter
In October 2022, the Pelham Manor Fire Department welcomed Jennifer Mondido, a volunteer firefighter, to their forces. Mondido, born and raised in Staten Island, is a licensed commercial rotor wing pilot. She successfully completed many deployments in the Middle East successfully, with over 200 hours of combat flying. “My deployments...
New York State Fair announces first concert of 2023 lineup
The New York State Fair has announced the first concert of its 2023 lineup. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line will perform at the NYS Fair’s Chevy Park Experience Stage on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. The concert is free with admission to the fair. All concerts in...
N.Y. free college tuition: Deadline approaching to apply for Excelsior Scholarship for spring 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The deadline to apply for free college tuition through New York’s Excelsior Scholarship is right around the corner, but interested applicants still have some time. The Excelsior Scholarship fills a tuition gap after federal and state financial aid — providing the potential for a tuition-free...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
Takedown of suspected Chinese spy balloon impacts flights at Westchester County Airport
Weary travelers finally reached their destination at the Westchester County Airport after their flights were delayed by the takedown of the balloon.
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
cityandstateny.com
‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers
Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
wearebuffalo.net
Eye Drop Brand Sold In New York State Linked To 1 Death, Dangerous Infections
If you use eye drops you might want to check the brand because the Centers for Disease Control is warning that one brand may be responsible for causing infections and deaths. The CDC is investigating a cluster of Verona. Integron‐mediated Metallo‐β‐lactamase- and Guiana‐Extended Spectrum‐β‐Lactamase‐...
Comments / 1