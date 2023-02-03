ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Of Pelham, NY

PMHS hockey hands Scarsdale their eighth loss of the season

The Pelham varsity ice hockey team was able to hold down a strong win against Scarsdale Friday afternoon. Pelham will advance with a 10-5-1 record, and as the 7th overall seed in New York’s Division II ranking. The Pelicans defeated Scarsdale 6-3, bouncing back from a let down loss...
SCARSDALE, NY

