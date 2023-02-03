Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old DaughterWilliamManchester, NH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
Related
homenewshere.com
School start times to change in 2023
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee voted in favor of changing school start times with a new schedule for the 2023-2024 school year at their meeting last week. The Wildwood will now start at 7:45 a.m.; the high school and middle school at 8:05 a.m.; the Boutwell, Shawsheen, and West at 8:30 a.m.; and the Woburn Street and the North will begin at 9:05 a.m. next year.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 2.3-Mile Trail In New Hampshire Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Glacial Boulders
While the White Mountains certainly garner much of the attention when it comes to hiking in New Hampshire, there is still so much to explore around the rest of the state. Southern New Hampshire in particular is a wonderful region for hiking, with its scenic summits, forests, waterfalls, and much more. A hike to Stoddard Rocks affords a chance to visit a geological wonder in this part of the state.
valleypatriot.com
The Lasagna Lady ~ Home Health Aide Lillian Silva Delivers Different Kind of Caring
LAWRENCE – As a home health aide for 29 years at Tufts Medicine Care at Home, Lillian Silva supports her patients by assisting with their personal care and other daily living activities. On her days off, the dedicated caregiver extends her compassionate caring to the wider community as a volunteer with Lasagna Love.
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Koala
WESTFORD — Koala, a 4-year-old male Peruvian Satin guinea pig is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “He’s very sweet and loves to cuddle,” Matthew, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. He continued, “I think he’s do great with another pig. He’s...
How Low Did the Wind Chill Go in NH, Maine?
🔴 A wind gust of 89 mph & a temperature of -50 combined for a -108 wind chill on Mount Washington. 🔴 Power outages were minimal on Friday night and Saturday morning. 🔴 Temperature will be much milder Sunday and Monday. If you think it's been cold...
Northwood, NH Rallies Around Family After Fire Damages Home
🔥 The house and barn on Routes 202/9 in Northwood is home to a family of six. 🔥 Residents of Northwood including members of a Facebook group immediately went into action to help the family. 🔥 A GoFundMe page was also created to accept monetary donations. A...
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
valleypatriot.com
Conflict of Interest Torpedoes Thibault in Dracut ~ EYE ON DRACUT
Here we go again: Cue the violins for Dracut’s self-proclaimed victim, Phil Thibault. This time, he’s lamenting because he was rejected by the Board of Selectmen for the newly created at-large seat on the Zoning Bylaw Review Committee—and he’s blaming everyone but himself, just like he always does. Meanwhile, the board majority cited conflict of interest, as Thibault is an architect who conducts business in town. But Thibault doesn’t like the truth to get in his way.
These 4 Massachusetts Hospitals Rank Among America’s Best
Let's be honest, Berkshire County. We the people simply don't like going to hospitals, but isn't it nice to know that if we have to go, Massachusetts is stocked with some of the best?. Every year, Healthgrades(the leading online resource for comprehensive info about doctors and hospitals) publishes a ranking...
OnlyInYourState
The One Pub Restaurant In New Hampshire With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Pub food is a comfortable staple. It’s satisfying and meant to be enjoyed with good friends in a relaxing atmosphere. The “typical” pub selections can be varied, but you’ll always find burgers on the menu. Here’s a pub restaurant in Concord that has some of the best burgers in New Hampshire.
valleypatriot.com
Methuen Council Flip Flops on “Top Heavy Police Department” ~ PAYING ATTENTION! with TOM DUGGAN
Remember last year – when the Methuen City Council was attacking Police Chief Joe Solomon on a daily basis, feeding information to the Boston media claiming the police department was “too top heavy”?. Remember when they cut millions out of the police budget and laid off patrolmen...
thepulseofnh.com
Appointments Canceled At Manchester VA Medical Center, Tilton Community Based Outpatient Clinic
Some in-person appointments have been canceled this week at both Manchester VA Medical Center and the Tilton Community Based Outpatient Clinic. The Department of Veterans Affairs Manchester Healthcare System says both facilities have had infrastructure issues caused by the recent cold weather. The affected appointments will now be conducted virtually or they’ll be rescheduled. Anyone who wants to check on the status of their appointment can call 603-624-4366.
Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm
New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
OnlyInYourState
New Hampshire’s Most Naturally Beautiful Town Will Enchant You In The Best Way Possible
We are pretty spoiled here in New Hampshire as we have some of the best scenery around. We also have some of the most picturesque small towns in New England. Many of these towns could claim the title of most naturally beautiful but once you visit Waterville Valley, it’s hard to disagree with why its early settlers came here.
New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110
Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OnlyInYourState
You’ll Love Visiting The 1761 Old Mill, A Massachusetts Restaurant Loaded With Local History
There is so much to love about New England — the distinctive changing of seasons, the extensive amount of history, and the rich culture throughout the region attract visitors year-round. Massachusetts alone offers so many great experiences, from the liveliness of Boston to the picturesque small towns. A stop at the historic 1761 Old Mill in Westminster is a great place to enjoy the nostalgic essence of New England, with traditional American food in a cozy atmosphere.
manchesterinklink.com
Lilac Estates: Brady Sullivan project offers long-term single-family rental homes in Laconia
LACONIA, NH – Lilac Valley Estates is the first community in the state of New Hampshire to offer single-family rental homes at 100 percent market rate, according to Brady Sullivan Properties, which has established this concept development in the beautiful lake-side city of Laconia, off Route 3. The development...
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Massachusetts Trail That Leads To A Lake And A Castle The Entire Family Will Love
Do you love spending time outdoors with the family? Does your family have a favorite place to go hiking? Well, we found a wonderful family-friendly trail in Massachusetts that we think you may enjoy. Leading to both a lake and a castle, you’ll want to spend hours exploring on this fairy-tale adventure.
OnlyInYourState
Visit The Easternmost Town In New Hampshire For An Unforgettable Experience
Only a few towns lie along the boundary where New Hampshire meets the Atlantic Ocean. They are unlike any other area of the state with their rocky shores and sandy beaches. Only one of these towns is the furthest point to the east though. Let’s take a trip to Rye.
Driver suffers serious injures after large tree falls onto car in Salem, NH
A driver in Salem, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries after a large tree fell on their vehicle Friday morning.
Comments / 3