Concord, NH

homenewshere.com

School start times to change in 2023

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee voted in favor of changing school start times with a new schedule for the 2023-2024 school year at their meeting last week. The Wildwood will now start at 7:45 a.m.; the high school and middle school at 8:05 a.m.; the Boutwell, Shawsheen, and West at 8:30 a.m.; and the Woburn Street and the North will begin at 9:05 a.m. next year.
WILMINGTON, MA
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.3-Mile Trail In New Hampshire Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Glacial Boulders

While the White Mountains certainly garner much of the attention when it comes to hiking in New Hampshire, there is still so much to explore around the rest of the state. Southern New Hampshire in particular is a wonderful region for hiking, with its scenic summits, forests, waterfalls, and much more. A hike to Stoddard Rocks affords a chance to visit a geological wonder in this part of the state.
STODDARD, NH
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Koala

WESTFORD — Koala, a 4-year-old male Peruvian Satin guinea pig is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “He’s very sweet and loves to cuddle,” Matthew, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. He continued, “I think he’s do great with another pig. He’s...
WESTFORD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

How Low Did the Wind Chill Go in NH, Maine?

🔴 A wind gust of 89 mph & a temperature of -50 combined for a -108 wind chill on Mount Washington. 🔴 Power outages were minimal on Friday night and Saturday morning. 🔴 Temperature will be much milder Sunday and Monday. If you think it's been cold...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
valleypatriot.com

Conflict of Interest Torpedoes Thibault in Dracut ~ EYE ON DRACUT

Here we go again: Cue the violins for Dracut’s self-proclaimed victim, Phil Thibault. This time, he’s lamenting because he was rejected by the Board of Selectmen for the newly created at-large seat on the Zoning Bylaw Review Committee—and he’s blaming everyone but himself, just like he always does. Meanwhile, the board majority cited conflict of interest, as Thibault is an architect who conducts business in town. But Thibault doesn’t like the truth to get in his way.
DRACUT, MA
WSBS

These 4 Massachusetts Hospitals Rank Among America’s Best

Let's be honest, Berkshire County. We the people simply don't like going to hospitals, but isn't it nice to know that if we have to go, Massachusetts is stocked with some of the best?. Every year, Healthgrades(the leading online resource for comprehensive info about doctors and hospitals) publishes a ranking...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Appointments Canceled At Manchester VA Medical Center, Tilton Community Based Outpatient Clinic

Some in-person appointments have been canceled this week at both Manchester VA Medical Center and the Tilton Community Based Outpatient Clinic. The Department of Veterans Affairs Manchester Healthcare System says both facilities have had infrastructure issues caused by the recent cold weather. The affected appointments will now be conducted virtually or they’ll be rescheduled. Anyone who wants to check on the status of their appointment can call 603-624-4366.
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm

New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
MANCHESTER, NH
Whiskey Riff

New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110

Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FAIRBANKS, AK
OnlyInYourState

You’ll Love Visiting The 1761 Old Mill, A Massachusetts Restaurant Loaded With Local History

There is so much to love about New England — the distinctive changing of seasons, the extensive amount of history, and the rich culture throughout the region attract visitors year-round. Massachusetts alone offers so many great experiences, from the liveliness of Boston to the picturesque small towns. A stop at the historic 1761 Old Mill in Westminster is a great place to enjoy the nostalgic essence of New England, with traditional American food in a cozy atmosphere.
WESTMINSTER, MA

