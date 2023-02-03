ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastchester, NY

PMHS hockey hands Scarsdale their eighth loss of the season

The Pelham varsity ice hockey team was able to hold down a strong win against Scarsdale Friday afternoon. Pelham will advance with a 10-5-1 record, and as the 7th overall seed in New York’s Division II ranking. The Pelicans defeated Scarsdale 6-3, bouncing back from a let down loss...
SCARSDALE, NY
Mondido joins Pelham Manor Fire Department as new volunteer firefighter

In October 2022, the Pelham Manor Fire Department welcomed Jennifer Mondido, a volunteer firefighter, to their forces. Mondido, born and raised in Staten Island, is a licensed commercial rotor wing pilot. She successfully completed many deployments in the Middle East successfully, with over 200 hours of combat flying. “My deployments...
PELHAM MANOR, NY

