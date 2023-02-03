Read full article on original website
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
The Corned Beef Factory - Carol Stream, IL - Food ReviewChicago Food KingCarol Stream, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Remembering WGN great Jack Taylor, dead at age 94
CHICAGO — If you are a long-time viewer of WGN News, you will remember the name Jack Taylor. Taylor died this weekend from heart failure at the age of 94. The legendary broadcaster was the face of WGN News during the 1970’s alongside Len O’Connor, Harry Volkman and Jack Brickhouse. Taylor had a journalistic career […]
Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza
Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
‘Cool it’s Chicago food’: Pizzeria Uno opens next to North Side gas station
The Lakeview Uno location is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.
2 Chicago Hotels Land on US News & World Report's '50 Best Hotels' List for 2023
Can't take a vacation? With two Chicago hotels newly deemed some of the top hotels in the nation, you might want to consider a staycation instead. In a list that spans an Inn in Ojai, an adults-only luxury hotel in Vermont, a resort in Hawaii and a mansion in South Carolina, U.S. News & World Report has released its list of "The 50 Best Hotels in the USA" 2023. The list, editors say, was compiled using a variety of factors, including hotel star rankings, industry accolades, guest sentiment and more.
Lee Bey Shows Off South Side Sites in ‘Building/Blocks’
There’s more to Chicago’s architectural legacy than its gleaming downtown skyline. All throughout the city, there are buildings that inspire — you just have to know where to look. The good news is: Chicago’s got a guy for that. In his special “Building/Blocks: The Architecture of...
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
POLITICO
This ain’t bean-bag, Mr. Vallas
Happy Tuesday, Illinois. Get out the popcorn. Tonight is the State of the Union. A NEW AD released by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s team shows a lengthier interview of challenger Paul Vallas claiming the Republican mantle. “I’m more of a Republican than a Democrat,” Vallas says during a 2009 sit-down...
wgnradio.com
Celebrate National Pizza Day with Lou Malnati’s
Rick Malnati joins Steve Dale to talk about a Chicago staple: deep-dish pizza. Rick and Steve share some history on the origins of deep-dish pizza and Steve even enjoys his own heart-shaped pizza courtesy of Lou Malnati’s in celebration of National Pizza Day on February 9th.
Oooh Wee It Is brings mouthwatering 'soul food with a twist' to Hyde Park
Just in time for Black History Month, a popular southern-style eatery is opening a new location in Hyde Park!
91-year-old man faces eviction from former John Hancock Center condo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A condo in the skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center is the only home Jim Rodgers has known for a half a century – but now, some past issues have the condo board trying to kick him out.Despite solutions being offered, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned Monday that the 91-year-old condo owner is still about to lose his home.Rodgers has owned and lived in his Magnificent Mile condo for 50 years – more than half of his life. Now, at age 91 and with early-onset dementia, he is facing eviction."I can't imagine living...
Larry Roberts Jr.'s barber instruction program guides young men toward better life
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side barber is paving the way to keep young men out of the system – and into a better life.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray talked with Larry Roberts Jr., owner of Larry's Barber Maximus, for this Black History Month profile. Gray also met one of the barbers Roberts employs – who is grateful for the opportunities Roberts has provided him.Barber Kurtis Brown has been in and out of the system."I survived with my life. I'm thankful. I'm 35 years old. I'm supposed to be dead," Brown said. "My background was pretty much gangs and drugs. So...
Three weeks before Election Day, a boost for Lightfoot
Lightfoot spoke with WGN News about mayoral candidates, campaign strategies and the city's COVID response.
Chicago native makes history, becomes highest-ranking person of color in Illinois National Guard
"I am honored to wear that title as the first minority person to achieve this rank of major general," General Boyd said. "I just want to continue to wear it well and represent well."
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderwoman fires back after Archbishop pens letter saying proposed city ordinance was rushed
CHICAGO - Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich wrote a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Council members calling a new proposed ordinance rushed. The letter from Cupich outlines concerns over the Human Service Work Advancement Ordinance. The cardinal wrote that the legislation is being "pushed through with great haste...
Woman seen being thrown from car, run over in video of latest street takeover
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For years, we have reported on car meetups and takeovers around Chicago – some leading to serious injuries and even deaths.New video this weekend shows another example of the danger associated with such stunts. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Monday, the events keep causing problems despite efforts to crack down.The meetups are organized in minutes and attract hundreds of people. One of the latest car takeovers happened at Cermak Road and Canalport Avenue in Pilsen over the weekend – and the video shows how quickly things can go wrong.In the video, a car stunt begins...
fox32chicago.com
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
Chicago man charged with street racing, reckless homicide in death of pedestrian in Clearing
A Chicago man is charged with reckless homicide and street racing for a hit-and-run that killed a 40-year-old woman last summer.
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
