CHICAGO (CBS) -- A condo in the skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center is the only home Jim Rodgers has known for a half a century – but now, some past issues have the condo board trying to kick him out.Despite solutions being offered, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned Monday that the 91-year-old condo owner is still about to lose his home.Rodgers has owned and lived in his Magnificent Mile condo for 50 years – more than half of his life. Now, at age 91 and with early-onset dementia, he is facing eviction."I can't imagine living...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO