Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Welsh rugby in turmoil as Warren Gatland prepares for Scotland
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
CoinDesk
UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that’s likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
Negotiators make breakthrough in Northern Irish protocol dispute
EU and UK negotiators have made a breakthrough in reducing checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as part of efforts to resolve the long-running dispute over the Northern Irish protocol. A senior EU official confirmed to the Guardian that an agreement on food and animal health...
BBC
Football regulator: New white paper delayed until later this month
The publication of the UK government's long-awaited white paper proposing reforms to shake up football has been delayed to later this month. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said on January 26 that the paper would be published in "two weeks' time". Expected proposals include the introduction of an independent football regulator...
BBC
How damaging is the trans prisoners row for the SNP?
Scottish politics has been gripped by a row over a transgender rapist being sent to a women's prison. It has prompted an uncomfortable week for Nicola Sturgeon - but will this prove a momentary blip for the first minister, or a longer-running issue?. The Scottish government had hoped it could...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
BBC
Constance Marten: Missing couple and baby thought to be camping in Sussex
A missing couple and their newborn baby are believed to be camping in the East Sussex countryside, the Metropolitan Police has said. Constance Marten, her partner Mark Gordon, 48 - a convicted sex offender - and their four-week-old baby have been missing for the last month. Police said their concern...
BBC
Manchester lap dancing club called seedy by local has licence renewed
A lap dancing club will be allowed to stay open despite a resident's claims it brought a city into "disrepute". One person objected to an application for a sex establishment licence renewal by Manchester's Obsessions, stating that it was "seedy". The club's representative told a hearing it had been licensed...
BBC
Jasvir Singh: 'I'm a devout Sikh - and married to a man'
Jasvir Singh is one of the most prominent Sikh voices in British public life. He is also gay - a fact that he has kept mostly private until now. It's put him at odds with some members of his own community, but he says he now wants to speak up about his sexuality.
France, India, UAE announce trilateral cooperation initiative
France, India and the United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced a trilateral cooperation initiative to work together on various issues, including energy and combatting climate change.
BBC
PSNI job almost impossible on shoestring budget, says Paisley
Policing in Northern Ireland is being asked to be done "on the cheap", a DUP MP has claimed during a debate at Westminster. Ian Paisley raised the issue of the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) budget, which is facing a £226m shortfall between this year and 2025. Last...
UK PM Rishi Sunak may announce mini cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday -source
LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may announce a mini reshuffle of his Cabinet on Tuesday and is considering breaking up the government's business department into three separate ministries, a source familiar with the discussions said on Monday.
BBC
Government has not had any pay talks with Union - Unite boss
Sharon Graham says her union, Unite, is trying to resolve over pay, but the government has shown an "abdication of responsibility" and PM Rishi Sunak "won't even come to the table" to discuss pay. She told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme that there were "categorically" no talks going...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
BBC
Kalaveti Ravouvou: Bristol Bears agree deal to sign Fiji centre
Fiji centre Kalaveti Ravouvou is to join Bristol in the summer. The 24-year-old will move to Ashton Gate from Super Rugby's Fijian Drua. Ravouvou played in Tests against Scotland and Ireland in November and will join as speculation links fellow Fijian Semi Radradra with a move away from the Bears after three seasons.
TechCrunch
$500M in, GV gears up for more deals in Europe with a new partner in London, Luna Dai Schmid
In the latest turn of that dial, GV, the VC backed by Google parent Alphabet, is announcing a new partner for its London office, Luna (Dai) Schmid, along with the news that it’s hit a milestone in its efforts in Europe, with $500 million invested across some 40 startups in the region since opening for business in 2014. European companies in its portfolio include GoCardless, Nothing, Snyk, Scandit, Vaccitech, Lemonade, and CurrencyCloud, and from what we understand it will be announcing more in the coming months, with several deals already signed since the start of this year.
North Macedonia honors hero also claimed by Bulgaria
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia on Saturday marked the birthday of a 19th century revolutionary amid tight security in the capital of Skopje due to fears of clashes between opposing nationalist groups from North Macedonia and Bulgaria. Both countries have claims on the historic figure, Gotse Delchev,...
BBC
PM's reshuffle: Hands replaces Zahawi as Shapps gets energy role
Former Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has experience in the worlds of media, sport and entertainment, after a previous job with US wrestling franchise WWE. As Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology in the newly-formed department, she will be tasked with driving innovation to deliver improved public services and grow the economy.
BBC
Liz Truss: I was never given realistic chance to enact tax cuts
Liz Truss has said she was never given a "realistic chance" to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party. In a 4,000-word essay in the Sunday Telegraph, Ms Truss stood by her plans to boost economic growth, arguing they were brought down by "the left-wing economic establishment". They are...
BBC
MP wants inquiry into 1984 Cammell Laird shipyard strike convictions
The government must launch a public inquiry into a shipyard strike which saw 37 workers jailed, an MP has said. The workers from Cammell Laird in Birkenhead were sentenced to a month in prison for contempt of court in 1984 after taking part in industrial action. A Westminster Hall debate...
Comments / 0