In the latest turn of that dial, GV, the VC backed by Google parent Alphabet, is announcing a new partner for its London office, Luna (Dai) Schmid, along with the news that it’s hit a milestone in its efforts in Europe, with $500 million invested across some 40 startups in the region since opening for business in 2014. European companies in its portfolio include GoCardless, Nothing, Snyk, Scandit, Vaccitech, Lemonade, and CurrencyCloud, and from what we understand it will be announcing more in the coming months, with several deals already signed since the start of this year.

10 HOURS AGO