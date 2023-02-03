Read full article on original website
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
The Best Neighborhoods in SeattleAll Service MovingSeattle, WA
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington StateSom DuttSeattle, WA
Payments of up to $1200 available to American families - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanWashington State
24hip-hop.com
Who Is Slim ReallyTrapp & What’s His Music Like
Slim ReallyTrapp is an upcoming recording artist from Seattle, Washington. He’s making noise in his city and is authentic with his music, standing out from many. He can take a beat and mold it into a story that’s captivating and relatable. He tells a story of a young man growing up in a world that’s not always tailored for, but still finding a way to navigate through it.
Chef Ethan Stowell Opening Two New Concepts In Woodinville
Harvest development will be home to How To Cook A Wolf and Bombo Pizza from Ethan Stowell Restaurants.
What is Seattle Washington famous for?
What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
knkx.org
Decolonizing food with the new Indigenous ʔálʔal Cafe
Located in the heart of Seattle’s Pioneer Square, Chief Seattle Club’s ʔálʔal Cafe made its grand opening on Nov. 29. The cafe’s name is pronounced “all-all” and is derived from the Lushootseed word for home. Its menu is centered around “reclaiming and...
Discovering Seattle Washington: Solo Drinking Spots
Whether you’re looking for a cozy coffee shop or a vibrant bar, solo drinking in Seattle can be an experience like no other. From dimly lit bars to bustling cafes, we’ve rounded up the best spots for the lone drinker looking for a night out in Seattle.
MyNorthwest.com
Brandi Kruse on expelling vaccine mandate: ‘I never thought I’d see the day’
King County announced, alongside the City of Seattle, that it is no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement — and Brandi Kruse could barely contain her excitement when the news broke on KIRO Newsradio. “I can’t believe this. I never thought I’d see the...
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Photo bySpencer BackmanonUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is often thought of as a cold and rainy city, but is it really cold all year round? In this article, we'll take a closer look at the climate in Seattle and what you can expect weather-wise if you live or visit there.
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State
Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
realdawghuskies.com
National Preps Showcase MVP Talks Washington, Offer
“Relentlessness” is how 4-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi describes Washington’s defense last season. ”I saw guys not giving up. Every single play…all 11 get there. I saw that, especially the Oregon game,” he recalled of Washington’s 37-34 victory in Eugene this past season. “There was a point going into the 4th quarter where I was like, ‘Oregon’s got this won’, but not…at…all.”
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?
A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
Massive 2023 In-State DL Habib Bello Talks About His Decision To Walk-On At Washington
The Huskies continued their hard work on the walk-on front when massive 2023 Sehome (Bellingham, Wa.) DT Habib Bello announced his decision to join Washington as a preferred walk-on. The 6'4", 300-pounder is the seventh known prospect to announce his decision to join the program. "Coach (Inoke Breckterfield) is the...
How Much Is Enough? Seattle Salary Demands
Seattle, Washington is one of the most thriving cities in the United States, with a robust economy and a thriving tech industry. However, with the high cost of living, it can be challenging to determine what salary you need to live comfortably in the city. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the salary demands in Seattle and what it takes to make ends meet.
MyNorthwest.com
Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype
An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
610KONA
Video Shows Seattle Police Backing Down After Bystanders Intervene
A YouTube video has been released showing Seattle East Precinct police officers preparing to engage with a man standing outside his apartment, only to pack up and drive away. The video shared with Capitol Hill Seattle Blog is only four minutes long but does include the back-and-forth exchange between civilians and the police and shows one officer putting his gun back in his car.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
lynnwoodtimes.com
The fallout from Binda’s “Love Conquers All” Tour fiasco continues
LYNNWOOD, Wash., February 5, 2023—Fallout from what should have been an altruistic speaking tour, has been marred in scandal for Lynnwood Councilman Joshua Binda, with the latest coming from the Lake Washington School District confirming that the councilman failed to follow protocols violating scores of students’ privacy rights and safety.
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
thepopverse.com
We have a Hulk! Watch Mark Ruffalo's spotlight panel live from Emerald City Comic Con 2023
It's a big green theme on Sunday March 5, as the green-themed Emerald City Comic Con plays host to the sometimes-green-skinned Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo. The actor is doing signings, photo ops, and conversations with fans on March 4 and 5 of the convention, and on Sunday morning is taking part in an hour-long conversation with Popverse's Veronica Valencia on the Main Stage of the Seattle Convention Center.
Huskies Didn't Tear It All Down After Football Coaching Change
The UW went through fewer roster moves than USC or Colorado.
