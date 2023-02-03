ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

24hip-hop.com

Who Is Slim ReallyTrapp & What’s His Music Like

Slim ReallyTrapp is an upcoming recording artist from Seattle, Washington. He’s making noise in his city and is authentic with his music, standing out from many. He can take a beat and mold it into a story that’s captivating and relatable. He tells a story of a young man growing up in a world that’s not always tailored for, but still finding a way to navigate through it.
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

What is Seattle Washington famous for?

What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Decolonizing food with the new Indigenous ʔálʔal Cafe

Located in the heart of Seattle’s Pioneer Square, Chief Seattle Club’s ʔálʔal Cafe made its grand opening on Nov. 29. The cafe’s name is pronounced “all-all” and is derived from the Lushootseed word for home. Its menu is centered around “reclaiming and...
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?

Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Photo bySpencer BackmanonUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is often thought of as a cold and rainy city, but is it really cold all year round? In this article, we'll take a closer look at the climate in Seattle and what you can expect weather-wise if you live or visit there.
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State

Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

National Preps Showcase MVP Talks Washington, Offer

“Relentlessness” is how 4-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi describes Washington’s defense last season. ”I saw guys not giving up. Every single play…all 11 get there. I saw that, especially the Oregon game,” he recalled of Washington’s 37-34 victory in Eugene this past season. “There was a point going into the 4th quarter where I was like, ‘Oregon’s got this won’, but not…at…all.”
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?

A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

How Much Is Enough? Seattle Salary Demands

Seattle, Washington is one of the most thriving cities in the United States, with a robust economy and a thriving tech industry. However, with the high cost of living, it can be challenging to determine what salary you need to live comfortably in the city. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the salary demands in Seattle and what it takes to make ends meet.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype

An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
KENT, WA
610KONA

Video Shows Seattle Police Backing Down After Bystanders Intervene

A YouTube video has been released showing Seattle East Precinct police officers preparing to engage with a man standing outside his apartment, only to pack up and drive away. The video shared with Capitol Hill Seattle Blog is only four minutes long but does include the back-and-forth exchange between civilians and the police and shows one officer putting his gun back in his car.
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
GIG HARBOR, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

The fallout from Binda’s “Love Conquers All” Tour fiasco continues

LYNNWOOD, Wash., February 5, 2023—Fallout from what should have been an altruistic speaking tour, has been marred in scandal for Lynnwood Councilman Joshua Binda, with the latest coming from the Lake Washington School District confirming that the councilman failed to follow protocols violating scores of students’ privacy rights and safety.
LYNNWOOD, WA
thepopverse.com

We have a Hulk! Watch Mark Ruffalo's spotlight panel live from Emerald City Comic Con 2023

It's a big green theme on Sunday March 5, as the green-themed Emerald City Comic Con plays host to the sometimes-green-skinned Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo. The actor is doing signings, photo ops, and conversations with fans on March 4 and 5 of the convention, and on Sunday morning is taking part in an hour-long conversation with Popverse's Veronica Valencia on the Main Stage of the Seattle Convention Center.
SEATTLE, WA

