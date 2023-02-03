DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A court date looms for a Dryden man. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled a 2012 Subaru over at approximately 2:44 a.m. on January 30th for improper plates. The plates turned out to be registered to an unrelated vehicle that was reported stolen in 2021. The driver, 50-year-old Michael Girton, was also driving on with a suspended NYS license.

DRYDEN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO