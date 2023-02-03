ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

IPD seeks suspect in shooting at Cayuga Garden Apartments

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police in Ithaca are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting Saturday. According to IPD, a person entered the Cayuga Medical Center around 3 p.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound reportedly not life threatening. Officers later learned the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. at Cayuga Garden Apartments on Chestnut Street.
ITHACA, NY
Second arrest in Cortland stolen trailer investigation

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A second Cortland man has been charged in a theft investigation. City of Cortland Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Bush Thursday for his alleged involvement in stealing a utility trailer from a Clinton Avenue job site in January. A hiker found the trailer on a snowmobile trail in Cortland County with more than $50,000 worth of stolen property inside.
CORTLAND, NY
Dryden man pulled over with license plates registered to 2021 stolen car

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A court date looms for a Dryden man. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled a 2012 Subaru over at approximately 2:44 a.m. on January 30th for improper plates. The plates turned out to be registered to an unrelated vehicle that was reported stolen in 2021. The driver, 50-year-old Michael Girton, was also driving on with a suspended NYS license.
DRYDEN, NY

