Michigan State

Loveyourneighboralways
2d ago

Meier cut the reward program in half. We we’re getting $8 for every $ 400.00 Now we get$4 for every $400.00 spent. That’s a 50% decrease. What a ripoff. Too scan items purchased, because many times the prices are actually good higher than the shelf says. You are eligible for a bounty for false advertising.

mitechnews.com

Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
PLYMOUTH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Love nature? Michigan DNR looking to hire 1,300 seasonal park workers for 2023

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring about 1,300 seasonal park workers throughout the state for 2023. The DNR is hiring several positions, such as park interpreters, park rangers and full-time and part-time firefighters. The employees work throughout Michigan at various state parks, state forest campgrounds, boating access sites and harbors.
MICHIGAN STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Biggest Inflation Relief Checks, Other Measures Will Be Given to All Taxpayers in Michigan

All taxpayers are about to receive the biggest inflation relief checks and other measures to help eligible residents combat their financial struggles. In this time of the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities, federal and state officials are finding ways to help the citizens in the country combat the financial crisis. Different programs and legislations were created to ensure that American families can meet their daily needs.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Democrats' proposed inflation checks would be $180

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with other state leaders on Monday to discuss a tax break she and other Democrats proposed last week. (Feb. 6, 2023) Democrats’ proposed inflation checks would be $180. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with other state leaders on Monday to...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Wallet Watch: What are Michigan’s mega sites?

I have some good news: You made it through January. But the bad news: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter. But back to some good news: It’s looking warm in Michigan (maybe Phil was wrong). Okay, enough chit chat. Let’s dig into this week’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made

There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan school kids could get free breakfast, lunch under Whitmer budget proposal

All Michigan children could see free breakfast and lunch at schools under an executive budget recommendation from the Whitmer administration, MLive has learned. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to recommend spending an estimated $160 million from the state’s School Aid Fund to go toward the program. That’s expected to impact 1.4 million children in-state, with the administration indicating the move could save families at least $850 a year.
MICHIGAN STATE

