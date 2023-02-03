Read full article on original website
Illinois Business Journal
Gov. Pritzker announces $40 million grant opportunity to develop megasites
First-of-its-kind grant opportunity creates investment-ready industrial sites to attract businesses and spur economic growth. Governor Pritzker today joined state and local leaders, along with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives (CNI), and Intersect Illinois in Pullman to announce $40 million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Funds to supercharge the development of megasites – large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, industrial centers, and more.
Illinois Business Journal
Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., announces 2023 scholarship program
The law firm of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. is offering a $1,000 scholarship to three (3) seniors from high schools in St. Clair, Madison and Perry Counties. A current senior at a St. Clair, Madison or Perry County high school. Planning a career as an attorney. Earning a grade...
