ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | What it Means When a Corporate Headquarters Leaves Connecticut

When Lego announced in late January that they would be relocating their corporate headquarters out of Enfield to Boston, it felt like yet another body blow to Connecticut’s fragile economy and even more fragile self-esteem. It’s hard when companies leave, especially when they take high-paying corporate jobs with them. But what does Lego leaving actually mean for us, and what lessons, if any, can we take away from this?
ENFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Statewide Rent-Cappers Canvass Fair Haven

Bianca Flecha opened the door of her Poplar Street apartment building to find an Australia-raised tenant organizer with a pitch that resonated. She said her rent has gone up a couple hundred dollars every year that she’s lived in her Fair Haven home. James O’Donnell, a New Haven-based organizer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

It Looks Like New England Isn’t Very Neighborly Compared to the Rest of the Country

I'll straight out say that I think much of New England is quite neighborly. Of course I've run into a-holes, and probably been one myself. I've definitely heard disparaging remarks made by New Englanders about outsiders, and maybe I've had some judgment here and there, too, because haven't we all? And let's be honest, we know that other regions of the country pass judgment on us, too. Still, only making two spots in an entire Top 25 list for the most neighborly cities in the country? Nope. I completely disagree, but it is what it is for the moment.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
constructiondive.com

Turner breaks ground on $300M Connecticut resort

Turner Construction started work on a $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge resort that will include an indoor water park in Mashantucket, Connecticut, adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, the company announced in a press release. Located on a 13-acre lot, the facility will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor waterpark heated...
LEDYARD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of '78

Good Samaritans, firefighters honored after saving Meriden family from house fire. Firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday for saving the lives of a family whose home was destroyed by a fire last month. Updated: 7 hours ago. Student facing charges for social media threat at UHart. Updated: 7...
MERIDEN, CT
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut

There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons

So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Old Lyme Inches Toward Uneasy Cooperation on Buttonball Boat Launch

OLD LYME — At the 36-1 Buttonball Road Property Committee meeting on Monday morning, the Harbor Management Commission and the Open Space Commission cautiously approached joint management of the town’s three-acre site on Horseneck Creek after months of vying for control. Chris Staab, Buttonball committee member and chair...
OLD LYME, CT
WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Glastonbury jeweler among first in state to offer permanent jewelry

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Tattoos and piercings are staples in the body modification industry, but the latest trend to hit Connecticut is permanent jewelry. So, what does permanent jewelry entail? A jeweler custom-fits a bracelet around your wrist and then welds the two ends together. It’s essentially the same as a regular bracelet — without […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023

If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy