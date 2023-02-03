Read full article on original website
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to FireJoel EisenbergWaterford, CT
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | What it Means When a Corporate Headquarters Leaves Connecticut
When Lego announced in late January that they would be relocating their corporate headquarters out of Enfield to Boston, it felt like yet another body blow to Connecticut’s fragile economy and even more fragile self-esteem. It’s hard when companies leave, especially when they take high-paying corporate jobs with them. But what does Lego leaving actually mean for us, and what lessons, if any, can we take away from this?
Statewide Rent-Cappers Canvass Fair Haven
Bianca Flecha opened the door of her Poplar Street apartment building to find an Australia-raised tenant organizer with a pitch that resonated. She said her rent has gone up a couple hundred dollars every year that she’s lived in her Fair Haven home. James O’Donnell, a New Haven-based organizer...
It Looks Like New England Isn’t Very Neighborly Compared to the Rest of the Country
I'll straight out say that I think much of New England is quite neighborly. Of course I've run into a-holes, and probably been one myself. I've definitely heard disparaging remarks made by New Englanders about outsiders, and maybe I've had some judgment here and there, too, because haven't we all? And let's be honest, we know that other regions of the country pass judgment on us, too. Still, only making two spots in an entire Top 25 list for the most neighborly cities in the country? Nope. I completely disagree, but it is what it is for the moment.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Made in Connecticut: Fascia’s Chocolates of Waterbury
In this week's Made in Connecticut, we visit a factory in Waterbury where the business of chocolate is a labor of love.
Chronic flooding in Hartford's North End
Several residents of Hartford’s North End neighborhood showed up during the night for a forum to air complaints about chronic flooding in the area
constructiondive.com
Turner breaks ground on $300M Connecticut resort
Turner Construction started work on a $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge resort that will include an indoor water park in Mashantucket, Connecticut, adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, the company announced in a press release. Located on a 13-acre lot, the facility will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor waterpark heated...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of '78
Good Samaritans, firefighters honored after saving Meriden family from house fire. Firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday for saving the lives of a family whose home was destroyed by a fire last month. Updated: 7 hours ago. Student facing charges for social media threat at UHart. Updated: 7...
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
zip06.com
A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons
So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
ctexaminer.com
Old Lyme Inches Toward Uneasy Cooperation on Buttonball Boat Launch
OLD LYME — At the 36-1 Buttonball Road Property Committee meeting on Monday morning, the Harbor Management Commission and the Open Space Commission cautiously approached joint management of the town’s three-acre site on Horseneck Creek after months of vying for control. Chris Staab, Buttonball committee member and chair...
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
Glastonbury jeweler among first in state to offer permanent jewelry
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Tattoos and piercings are staples in the body modification industry, but the latest trend to hit Connecticut is permanent jewelry. So, what does permanent jewelry entail? A jeweler custom-fits a bracelet around your wrist and then welds the two ends together. It’s essentially the same as a regular bracelet — without […]
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
GoFundMe created for family of infant that died in Southwick accident
An infant was killed after a tree came crashing down on a car while driving on Route 57 late that morning. Now, efforts are underway to support the grieving families.
Mayor Sarno on Springfield Gardens properties, “I’ve had it with them and their hollow words!”
Mayor Sarno issued a statement after 25 families were forced out of their homes after a massive fire in the North End of Springfield last month.
connecticutexplorer.com
5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
