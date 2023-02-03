I'll straight out say that I think much of New England is quite neighborly. Of course I've run into a-holes, and probably been one myself. I've definitely heard disparaging remarks made by New Englanders about outsiders, and maybe I've had some judgment here and there, too, because haven't we all? And let's be honest, we know that other regions of the country pass judgment on us, too. Still, only making two spots in an entire Top 25 list for the most neighborly cities in the country? Nope. I completely disagree, but it is what it is for the moment.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO