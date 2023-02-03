Cousar’s historic night propels Scots past Pinecrest in OT

Scotland’s Lamonte’ Cousar (24) shoots a free throw during the first quarter of Friday night’s game against Pinecrest. Cousar finished with 38 points and notched 1,000 career points in the contest. Photos| Brandon Hodge/ The Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — “I’ll see you Friday.”

Those were the words that Scotland’s Lamonte’ Cousar said Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish told him on Monday night, after Cousar hit a game-winning layup at the buzzer to give the Scots a 67-65 win.

In Friday night’s rematch, Cousar said “I had it on my head the whole night.”

“I took that kind of personal,” Cousar said. “So, I was like, I’ve got to put the hammer down tonight.”

Cousar did more than that however, as he notched 1,000 career points, dropped 38 points, and hit several key buckets to help the Scotland men’s basketball team (17-4, 8-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) earn an 81-78 overtime victory over the Pinecrest Patriots (12-9, 6-4 SAC).

With 1:41 left in the fourth quarter, Cousar was fouled on a layup attempt, which he made, and was sent to the free throw line. The free throw, which he knocked down, put him at exactly 1,000 career points.

“I’m gonna put coach (Michael) Malpass first; great coach, puts everybody in the right positions,” Cousar said. “Then, I want to thank my teammates; I’ve got great teammates that get me the ball when I ask for it and get me the ball in the right spots.”

Cousar finished the first quarter with eight points after a 3-point play gave the Scots a 16-9 lead heading into the second quarter.

An 8-0 run by the Patriots opened the second quarter before a pair of Isaac Ferguson layups tied the game at 20 apiece. The Patriots, then, went on a 9-0 run with the help of Will Stites, who made four 3-balls in the period. Cousar hit back-to-back layups, Jaiquez Caldwell hit three free throws, and Terrel Reed made a 2-pointer to help the Scots chip away at their deficit, but they would still go into halftime down 37-29.

Ferguson hit a 3-pointer to make the score 37-32 to begin the third quarter and a Caldwell layup made the Scots’ deficit 47-43 at one point in the frame. However, the hot shooting of Stites continued, as he hit four more treys in the third and helped the Patriots take a 60-54 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ferguson made a free throw to open the fourth quarter, but Cousar would score the rest of the points for the Scots in the fourth quarter. A layup with 2:25 remaining in regulation put the Scots down 64-62 and a layup with 1:19 left gave the Scots a 68-67 lead. However, after free throws by Pinecrest’s Colby Wallace to give them a 69-68 lead, a backcourt violation called on Scotland with 35 seconds to go would give the Patriots an opportunity to close out the game. Pinecrest’s JD Scarborough was fouled on the next possession and went to the line, but only made one of his two attempts. Cousar would go down the court and settle on the right wing, where he would lace a 3-pointer to tie the game at 71-all with 15 seconds remaining. After a timeout by the Patriots, Stites found an open look in the corner and knocked down a 3-pointer — but was called out of bounds on the shot. Cousar looked for another buzzer-beating shot, but couldn’t get a clean look, as his shot was blocked and the game was sent to overtime at 71-71.

Cousar made two free throws, after a free throw by Pinecrest, to make it 73-72 and Jonathan Graham was able to tip-in a missed shot to put the Scots up 75-72. Scarborough would find the net on a 3-ball, however, to tie the game back at 75-75 and Elijah Melton would hit a layup to make it a 77-75 Patriots lead. But, a Ferguson scoop shot and two free throws by Cousar put the Scots back up 79-77 with 21 seconds to go. As Pinecrest inbounded off a timeout and dribbled the clock down, Javion Saunders was fouled going to the basket on a driving layup and would have a chance to tie the game back up. His first free throw clanked off the rim, but he made the second to make it 79-78 with six seconds to go. An inbound play designed by Scotland assistant coach Chandler Herndon gave Graham open space for a final layup at the buzzer to seal a Scotland win.

Ferguson had 23 points for Scotland and Caldwell chipped in nine points.

Stites finished with nine 3-pointers on the night and 27 points.

The Patriots as a team made 15 3-pointers.

Herndon discussed what the final play of the game was that helped lock up a season sweep of the Patriots.

“After we played Pinecrest Monday night, on the bus, I told coach (Malpass) we needed to put this play in; it’s basically you put everybody out of bounds,” Herndon said. “A lot of people don’t realize on a made basket, you can put as many people out of bounds as you want and the defensive players can’t go with you. So, when teams press, you can send everyone down the court and bring someone back to the ball, (which) is pretty much what we did.”

Halftime adjustments were once again key in leading the Scots to another win.

Coach Malpass talked about the changes his team had to make to overcome their halftime deficit.

“In the first half, when we were in our 1-3-1, we were coming too high on our wings and we were chasing, but we talked all week about that’s what we did up there (at Pinecrest) and it really worked,” Malpass said. “Obviously, we’re gonna stick with what worked. But, we weren’t anticipating from that bottom guy, so when the ball’s in flight, he should have already been to that side. So, in the second half, we knew we had to put our guys…in zones. And, with a 3-point shooting team, we’ve gotta be able to kind of take that away. We went with a 2-1-2 and sat on the corners, we sat on the wings, and we tried to play the big guy (Elijah Melton).”

Malpass also complemented the crowd, as he said the win wouldn’t have been possible without the high energy in the gym.

“Our crowd was great tonight,” Malpass said. “They were helpful. A couple of those free throws…I think they (Pinecrest) missed one at least because (they) were nervous. Thanks Scots nation, you all were great tonight.”

The Scots host Westover on Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in a nonconference tilt.