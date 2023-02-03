Read full article on original website
Related
Disney World Drops a Key Fee That Park Visitors Hated Paying
The theme park giant has made a lot of changes Disney World visitors do not like, but now it's listening to them in two key areas.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney’s Newest Hotel CANCELING Reservations Due to Low Occupancy!
In March 2022, Disney opened a new, one-of-a-kind immersive hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort — the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. The Starcruiser is unlike anything Disney has ever done. Guests stay in the hotel for two nights, only leaving to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While on the Starcruiser, Guests will dine in a galactic supper club, complete with out-of-this-world entertainment. They can also choose to join the Resistance or the First Order and go on secret missions, and even engage in lightsaber training.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 7 things I never buy at the parks.
After working at the theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few tricks for how to save money on things like food and merchandise.
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Area Still Closed Off After Building Collapses
Following an incident that left part of a Walt Disney World Park damaged, walls are still propped up around a building. Last year, a portion of a building collapsed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort, leaving a storefront looking exceptionally decrepit. The actual damage took place in September of 2022, with a wall falling over abruptly early in the morning.
Inside the Magic
Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue
After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests
If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
WDW News Today
Walkway Between Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Closing Due to Construction
We recently reported that guests using the walkways at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort were forced through an active construction zone. Now, Disney has announced that the path between the resort and the Magic Kingdom will be closing on February 13 due to ongoing refurbishments. A reopening date has not...
disneyfoodblog.com
What Disney DIDN’T Tell You About Their New Dining Deal
Lots of DFB readers are excited about the new dining deal at Disney World!. Thanks to Disney’s new Dining Card Promo, you can get what is essentially a gift card that you can only use at select Disney World restaurants. If you’re staying at a Disney hotel, you might be eligible to receive one!
Inside the Magic
Historic Disney Restaurant Will Never Be the Same
To say that Disney is going through a season of changes would be something of a grand and glorious understatement. With the closure of Splash Mountain, and the introduction of new rides like the TRON coaster, the parks are quickly becoming a few shades different than what classic Disney fans might remember. However, a future alteration might have some going for their torch and pitchforks.
Inside the Magic
Disney’s Long-Lost Magic Kingdom Attraction Set For a Huge Return
Walt Disney World Resort is regularly changing and updating attractions, shows, and many other exciting attractions for Guests. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four different theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Monorail System Remains Closed
The Walt Disney World Monorail system remains unavailable after initially going down last night. All lines of the Monorail are closed. Guests traveling from the Transportation and Ticket Center to Magic Kingdom currently have to take a ferryboat or bus. Buses to EPCOT and resorts are also available. Signs direct...
Inside the Magic
Disney Updates Decrepit, Abandoned Park Attraction
Disneyland is full of incredible rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. Older experiences like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds, as well as new adventures like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway all come together at the Disneyland Resort, make Guests day as magical as possible.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why Next Week Might Be The BEST Time To Visit Disney World
There’s a LOT going on. Not only will you be able to catch the EPCOT Festival of the Arts, but you’ll also get to indulge in some Celebrate Soulfully foods and nom on some Valentine’s Day treats. However, before you go, be sure you know the park hours and park pass availability — we’re going to go over all that right here!
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: Don’t Let This Disney World Cupcake Deceive You
It’s February, and you know what that means… . It means it’s time to eat ALL the Valentine’s Day snacks in Disney World! So far we’ve tried an Almond Cheesecake Heart, Valentine’s Day Sugar Cookies, a Valentine’s Day Donut, and more! Now we’re trying what might be the PRETTIEST Valentine’s Day treat so far, a Love Letter Cupcake.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS! MAJOR HOTEL CHANGE Announced for Disney World
It’s here, folks. The day we have been waiting for. It’s been a long time coming, but the wait has only made the return all the more sweet!. Okay, so maybe we’re being a bit dramatic. But we’re still excited to say that daily housekeeping is coming back to ALL Disney World hotels!
disneyfanatic.com
Why Does This Disney Park Keep Closing?!
Once again, a Walt Disney World Park is closing for multiple days at a time after only recently reopening from its year+-long refurbishment period. And we have to ask why?. Well, to be perfectly frank, it is too cold to operate. The Disney Park in question is Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and while it may not have permanent Frozen theming around its property, it is not meant for Guests to experience literally frozen–or just really cold–conditions.
disneyfoodblog.com
FIRST LOOK at the New Rooms Inside Disney’s BoardWalk Inn!
Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is a fan-favorite resort, with it’s beautiful theming, great food, and amazing views. In 2022, Disney announced that the BoardWalk Inn would see some big changes to its restaurants, rooms, lobby, and more! Some of those projects have been completed, including Carousel Coffee and the BoardWalk Deli, but others are still a work in progress. However, we just got a MAJOR room update from the BoardWalk — let’s take a sneak peek!
Disney World union members reject contract offer
Unionized workers at Disney World have rejected a contract proposal from the company that would have given them at least a $1 an hour raise each year over the five-year life of the rejected offer.
Comments / 1