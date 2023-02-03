Read full article on original website
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 Months
Popular Local Restaurant Has Closed
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp
Pac-12 Basketball: They're Not Booing, They're Saying Zuuuuuuu
Arizona standout takes a big lead in the player of the year race. Cal hits the 20-loss mark. Again.
Arizona rises in AP poll after sweep over Oregon schools
The Arizona Wildcats eeked up one spot, to fourth overall, in The Associated Press’ latest men’s basketball top 25 poll revealed on Monday, even earning a single first-place vote. Tommy Lloyd’s team swept the Oregon schools at home, starting with a 91-76 win against Oregon on Thursday behind...
arizonawildcats.com
Cats Fire Blistering Low Scores In Final Round in Guadalajara
GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Arizona Women's Golf saved its best for last at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club by shooting 1-under as a team and moving up four spots on the final day of the event. Arizona's sixth-place finish at 33-over was propelled by sophomore Carolina Melgrati's final round of 68, which was one of three total rounds of 68 or lower carded. The Wildcats' 1-under performance in Monday's final round was an 18-stroke improvement from its first and second round scores.
Former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells' cause of death revealed
The cause of death for Ty Wells, a former swimmer for the Arizona Wildcats, was revealed last week after he died in January, officials announced.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
KOLD-TV
80th racing season at Rillito Racetrack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rillito Racetrack live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing action returns for its 80th season today with post time 1pm and runs every Saturday and Sunday through April 3, 2023. Rillito Park Racetrack will institute “StrideSAFE” Horse Safety as a new component of its renowned...
tourcounsel.com
El Con Center | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
El Con Center is an open-air shopping mall in the city of Tucson, Arizona, United States anchored by Cinemark Theatres, Target, The Home Depot, Walmart, Ross (30,220 ft.2), Burlington (65,680 ft.2), and Marshalls. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The oldest mall in metropolitan Tucson, El...
Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted on Tucson's west side
A Tucsonan on the west side of the city has spotted a mountain lion right outside a home. AZGFD says it's not a case that requires action.
Arizona sees increase in cannabis use as marijuana-related arrests drop
In 2020, the state of Arizona reported that 28% of drug related arrests were because of marijuana. Just one year later in 2021, that number decreased to just 7%.
Small business owner brings a sweet Hawaiian staple to Tucson
"It’s been stressful. I also work full-time. I’m a dental assistant as well as a mom of three," Wolff said.
fox10phoenix.com
Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say
Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
roselawgroupreporter.com
SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
KOLD-TV
Two killed in crash near Gates Pass, Kinney
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle accident near Gates Pass and Kinney Road in Pima County late Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. when a car and a pick-up truck collided. Two people in...
tourcounsel.com
St. Philip's Plaza | Shopping mall in Catalina Foothills, Arizona
We continue with the options to get the best stores in Tucson, and this time, we present you St. Philip's Plaza, an outdoor shopping area, where you can enjoy live music, different restaurants and a bazaar with multiple alternatives if you want to buy something Either a garment or an item for your home.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sonoita Highway (State Route 83) was closed briefly south of Vail because of a brush fire Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona Department of Transportation personnel at the scene, the brush fire was near milepost 44, but has now moved away from the highway.
Arizona Capitol Times
It’s time we take serious look at intercity passenger rail
The Sun Corridor connecting Phoenix and Tucson is defined as a megaregion. It’s one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, with population growth anticipated to double by 2040. Recent spikes in population growth have demonstrated strains on our already overburdened freeways, which impact our safety, environment and ability to address the demands of a modern economy and quality of life.
One killed, multiple injured in shooting near Alvernon and Valencia early Sunday
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a shooting that resulted in one death. Those involved were teenagers. Neighbors say this isn't the first time this has happened at the residence.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police respond to reports of shooting near Alvernon and Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a possible shooting near Alvernon Way and Valencia Road. TPD said they responded to the area for reports of a shooting early Sunday morning. Information is limited at this time as their detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
Aphasia Center of Tucson broken into, equipment stolen
The Aphasia Center of Tucson was broken into over the weekend, with several items stolen including laptops.
