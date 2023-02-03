GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Arizona Women's Golf saved its best for last at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club by shooting 1-under as a team and moving up four spots on the final day of the event. Arizona's sixth-place finish at 33-over was propelled by sophomore Carolina Melgrati's final round of 68, which was one of three total rounds of 68 or lower carded. The Wildcats' 1-under performance in Monday's final round was an 18-stroke improvement from its first and second round scores.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO