Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
casdbeavertales.org
Update on the newly opened time capsule
On January 30, the class of 1992 opened the newest time capsule found from the construction going on in the school at a meeting of the Corry alumni. Despite the debate on opening it more than 20 years early, the class of 1992 wanted to open it because they said they might not be around when that time comes.
Sweet Vault seems to be a big hit with Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Gourmet cupcakes from a vending machine? Sign us up! And it’s not just cupcakes — there are also cake pops, cookies, macaroons, cheesecake on a stick (squares of cheesecake covered in chocolate), and occasionally cream puffs and gluten-free baked goods. It’s essentially all of the popular items from the former Icing on the […]
Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
wnynewsnow.com
Medical Providers Merging Operations
GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – Two regional medical providers in Western New York are merging operations to expand their reach. The Chautauqua Center in Jamestown is partnering with Tri-County Family Medicine Associates in Gowanda to better serve patients in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie Counties. “We are confident that...
Bishop Persico announces merging of Bradford parishes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– In a recent release, Bishop Lawrence Persico announced that St. Francis of Assisi parish will be combining into St. Bernard of Clairvaux parish. Both parishes are located in Bradford County and the combination comes as a result of declining numbers in parishioners for both churches. Members of that planning group made the recommendation after […]
The Anna Shelter accepting laundry donations
The Anna Shelter has announced that they are in need of laundry detergent and are accepting donations of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, any of their clinics, or shipped to them via Amazon, Walmart or Sam’s Club. The Anna Shelter is located at 1555 E 10th St in Erie and […]
explore venango
Frozen Masterpieces: ‘Franklin on Ice’ Unveils Stunning Ice Sculptures in Fountain Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Fountain Park was transformed into a Winter Wonderland as “Franklin on Ice” showcased a mesmerizing collection of ice sculptures. (Photos by Gavin Fish / EYT Media.) Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
Meeting scheduled for next discussions on Kahkwa Bridge
The future of the much-debated Kahkwa Bridge could become clearer after a meeting scheduled for later this month. The City of Erie decided to demolish the bridge that was originally built in 1920. Plans to rebuild the bridge to carry pedestrians and maybe bike traffic have been discussed. However, no formal plan has been accepted. […]
Constituents of censured County Representative speak out over voting patterns
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was edited to include a statement from Erie County Councilman Jim Winarski. Representatives of Erie County’s 4th District spoke out Sunday regarding the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission said that the removal of commissioners with the support of County Councilman and District 4 Representative Jim Winarski, goes against constituent’s beliefs. Valerie […]
Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire
STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
theramblernews.com
What is the best pizza in the Erie area?
This week, the staff of The Rambler was feeling hungry, so they wrote about their opinions on the best pizza in the Erie area. Read on to learn their views on the best local pizza. Henry Abercrombie. Personally, I love Blaze Pizza. Instead of the price getting higher and higher...
Is Erie County prepared for a possible train derailment?
Emergency managers in Erie said that what happened in Ohio is no surprise here. You don’t like to think about it but it could happen at any time. Tankers of chemicals pass through Erie County every day and many by rail. We don’t like to think about it but the risks, despite precautions are real, […]
Police: Man doused victim in gasoline, threatened to light them on fire
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is accused of dousing a victim in gasoline and then threatening to light them on fire, police said Monday. Police say that they received a report of a disorderly person in the area of W 7th Street and Washington Street and located 42-year-old Nathan Strickland a short distance […]
explore venango
Franklin on Ice Festival Kicks Off the Season with Ice Sculptures, Indoor and Outdoor Activities
FRANKLIN, Pa (EYT) – Franklin Fine Arts Council’s (FFAC) annual Franklin On Ice festival kicks off today, starting at 10:00 a.m. (Archived photo above: A sculpture from Franklin On Ice 2021. Photo by Ron Wilshire.) Visitors can tour the park and admire the ice sculptures created by DiMartino...
Millcreek Mall filling storefront after years of vacancy
After years of vacancy of on the south side of the Millcreek Mall, there could be some upcoming changes. The Bon-Ton property in the Millcreek Mall has been vacant for the past few years after they moved out due to bankruptcy. Millcreek Planning and Development recently received a permit application from the mall owner, Cafaro […]
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.
wnynewsnow.com
Locally Loved Musician Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
happi927.com
PUPPY ALERT! PUPPY ALERT! PUPPY ALERT! PUPPY ALERT! PUPPIES! Our Wet Nose Wednesday with the Erie Humane Society! PUPPY ALERT!
We will meet one of these puppies today! They are up for adoption through the Erie Humane Society and I CANNNNNOT WAIT! I’m not sure which one is coming in this morning..they said whichever is the cleanest when they go in this morning. Hahahahahhaa. Puppies can get a bit messy but I love them ALL. It doesn’t matter…clean or messy! Look at these faces! I cannot.
jamestowngazette.com
The New & Old of Lisciandro’s Restaurant
If you live in Jamestown, New York and especially if you’ve lived here a long time like I have, then you probably are familiar with Lisciandro’s Restaurant at 207 North Main Street in downtown Jamestown. Lisciandro’s has been a well-established restaurant for breakfast and lunch in downtown Jamestown for as long as I can remember. You might already know that it had been owned by John Lisciandro since 1975. What you might not know is that Lisciandro’s is now under new ownership. Patty and Chris Larson bought Lisciandro’s in August of 2021. Before becoming the new owner, Patty Larson began at Lisciandro’s over 30 years ago as a server and cook. When she and her husband bought the restaurant, they had the vision of keeping the old-fashioned charm and nostalgia of the former restaurant and combining that with some new flavors.
Erie County man found dead hours after being reported missing while hiking
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of an Erie County man, found hours after being reported missing in Crawford County. The body of a 26-year-old man from West Springfield was found early Saturday in the Helen B. Katz Natural Area area in Hayfield Township, Crawford County. According to State Police, friends said they had […]
