If you live in Jamestown, New York and especially if you’ve lived here a long time like I have, then you probably are familiar with Lisciandro’s Restaurant at 207 North Main Street in downtown Jamestown. Lisciandro’s has been a well-established restaurant for breakfast and lunch in downtown Jamestown for as long as I can remember. You might already know that it had been owned by John Lisciandro since 1975. What you might not know is that Lisciandro’s is now under new ownership. Patty and Chris Larson bought Lisciandro’s in August of 2021. Before becoming the new owner, Patty Larson began at Lisciandro’s over 30 years ago as a server and cook. When she and her husband bought the restaurant, they had the vision of keeping the old-fashioned charm and nostalgia of the former restaurant and combining that with some new flavors.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO