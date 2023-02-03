As the use of streaming services has dominated the entertainment industry, many have popularized the custom of sharing their passwords with friends and relatives. However a particular streaming service, Netflix, has been working diligently to find efficient ways to crackdown on this new form of stream sharing. The company has reported that an estimated 100 million users around the world are watching its streaming service content by using passwords of other paying users and not paying for the service. For years rumors have spread about Netflix's decision to put an end to password sharing amongst its users. The United Kingdom has already instilled copyright laws that prohibit password sharing. Theoretically if Netflix wanted to, they could potentially take users who share passwords with others to court, as a criminal or civil matter.

2 DAYS AGO