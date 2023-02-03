Read full article on original website
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
The Utter Stupidity of Netflix’s New Password-Sharing Rules
With so many unceremonious show cancellations lately, Netflix doesn’t exactly have a lot of subscriber goodwill to spare these days, but the company seems determined to squander it anyway. On Wednesday, the streaming service rolled out new information about its upcoming crackdown on password-sharing. The short version is that...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Paramount Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
CNET
Want Something New to Watch? Try Netflix's Hidden Codes
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If Netflix's looming account-sharing fees are on your mind, you may be thinking about cramming in a few binge sessions ahead of the big change. But before you kick off your next streaming marathon, remember that scrolling through the same list of Netflix's TV show and movie recommendations aren't the best ways to find something new to watch. They're also not great to find other niche genres you might be interested in.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest sci-fi blockbuster puts the apocalypse on hold by instantly seizing the #1 spot
Virtually any Netflix original that boasts plenty of stylish action and CGI-driven spectacle is destined to make a splash on the platform’s viewership charts, so it’s not exactly a shock to discover that Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E has instantly become the number one most-watched movie on the platform.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Netflix’s new sharing restrictions force subscribers to select a primary viewing location
Why, hello there, wonderful humans, wherever you are! Come to think of it, we bet there’s probably a bunch of AIs reading this newsletter too. So, hello, you kindhearted and beautiful AIs as well. We’re kicking off Black History Month in style by reading Oprah’s 31 Black History facts...
Gizmodo
Everyone's Confused About Netflix's New Password Sharing Restrictions
As much as Netflix account holders were dreading the day the company finally cracked down on password sharing, the streaming giant’s first taste of what it has in store for users was both confusing and concerning. Folks online were dumbfounded by some unverified reports that Netflix’s password sharing would require users to connect devices to their account every month, or else that device would be blocked.
CNET
Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown Will Start Any Day: What to Know
The end of free Netflix password sharing is near: Within about the next two months, the streaming service will begin rolling out a system charging fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the same membership. After years of being relatively lax about password sharing, last year...
otakuusamagazine.com
My Hero Academia Anime Prepares to Enter Dark Hero Arc in New Trailer
A new trailer is here for the ongoing sixth season of the My Hero Academia anime, and this time we’re all getting ready for the Dark Hero arc. The next part of the saga kicks off on February 11, and you can see what’s in store in a new trailer and visual.
otakuusamagazine.com
My Hero Academia Manga Has HOW Many Copies in Circulation?!
My Hero Academia is one of the most popular franchises out now, and we have the numbers to prove it. Last Friday, February 3, the official Twitter account for the My Hero Academia manga said that there are now more than 85 million copies of the manga in circulation around the globe. That’s up about 20 million in a year. In January 2022, there were about 65 million copies of the manga series in circulation. The official accounts chose to share this good news on Friday because that was also the date that the 37th volume of the manga got shipped in Japan.
Netflix will began charging extra for password sharing starting in March, heres why
As the use of streaming services has dominated the entertainment industry, many have popularized the custom of sharing their passwords with friends and relatives. However a particular streaming service, Netflix, has been working diligently to find efficient ways to crackdown on this new form of stream sharing. The company has reported that an estimated 100 million users around the world are watching its streaming service content by using passwords of other paying users and not paying for the service. For years rumors have spread about Netflix's decision to put an end to password sharing amongst its users. The United Kingdom has already instilled copyright laws that prohibit password sharing. Theoretically if Netflix wanted to, they could potentially take users who share passwords with others to court, as a criminal or civil matter.
Major update to Netflix with new rule change set to impact viewers – here’s all you need to know
A MAJOR change is coming to Netflix with a new rule that's sure to impact viewers. The streaming giant has announced plans to alter the way users access their services. The shake-up has the potential to leave millions unable to watch their favourite TV shows and movies. Viewers will soon...
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
Where are all the good sci-fi movies at these days? The slam-dunk, mind-bending roller-coasters. The clever yet simple concepts explored through relatable characters. The free cosmic content that comes with your Amazon subscription. Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service, has a surprisingly impressive, if fairly stagnant range of sci-fi movies. The...
otakuusamagazine.com
SPY x FAMILY Novel, Guidebook Get US Release
There’s tons of activity these days around the SPY x FAMILY franchise, with a film and new season on the way, and even top cosplayers like Enako getting in on the action. Now Viz Media has announced there’s even more SPY x FAMILY stuff coming, with English-language releases of both a novel and an official guidebook.
Popculture
Is Netflix Password Sharing Really Over? Here Are the Streaming Platforms To Check Out Instead
Netflix made password sharing its number-one target in 2022 and even laid out plans for tighter password controls back in December. Stricter implementation of anti-password-sharing measures is set to begin later this year. Many people may be wondering if they should prepare for Netflix to drop them off their friend's or relative's account. If the news of Netflix's password-sharing policy has you down, there are several streaming platforms out there that still allow password sharing -- and they're more affordable than you might think.
Shows to Watch on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, & Prime Video the Week of Jan. 30, 2023
Here's what's coming to your favorite streaming platforms the week of Jan. 30, 2023.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
ComicBook
Netflix's Ultraman Releases New Trailer for Final Season
Ultraman has been steadily getting ready to return to Netflix for its third and final season, and has released a new trailer showing off more of what fans can expect from the final slate of episodes! When the second season of the series taking on Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's original manga series hit Netflix around the world next Spring, it was soon confirmed that the anime would be returning for a third and final season. But it seemed pretty ominous given that the teases for the new episodes have been pretty intense with how they have looked so far.
netflixjunkie.com
Is the Highly Anticipated Second Season of ‘Demon Slayer’ Finally on Netflix US?
Demon Slayer is one of the most admired shows by anime fans worldwide. Fans of the show guarantee that if you start watching it, you can’t stop after just one season. The creators of the program put a strong emphasis on moral values in addition to creating a show with spectacular action and characters, which the viewers have lapped up happily. The anime gives the message of helping humankind, which will eventually help you grow.
India’s Reliance Entertainment Reveals Streaming Slate, Hollywood Collaborations (EXCLUSIVE)
Indian production house Reliance Entertainment, best known in the streaming space for Netflix’s “Sacred Games,” has 10 shows greenlit for development and four in production. The company, which is a producer on Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” entered the streaming space in 2018 and produced 13 shows in five years. These include “Ghoul” and “Family Tandoncies” for Netflix; “Black Widows” and “Sunflower” for ZEE5; “Masoom” for Disney+ Hotstar and “Dr. Arora” for SonyLIV. Currently in the works for 2023 are Rohit Shetty’s “Indian Police Force,” revolving around a Delhi police officer, and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bollywood saga “Jubilee,” both for Amazon’s Prime Video...
