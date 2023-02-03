CHICAGO (CBS) -- For years, we have reported on car meetups and takeovers around Chicago – some leading to serious injuries and even deaths.New video this weekend shows another example of the danger associated with such stunts. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Monday, the events keep causing problems despite efforts to crack down.The meetups are organized in minutes and attract hundreds of people. One of the latest car takeovers happened at Cermak Road and Canalport Avenue in Pilsen over the weekend – and the video shows how quickly things can go wrong.In the video, a car stunt begins...

