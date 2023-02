The eight seeded players for the Delray Beach Open are set with world No. 8 Taylor Fritz earning the top seed. The tournament kicks off Friday with ATP Champions Tour Legends matches starting at 6 p.m. and the Bryan Brothers at 8 p.m. and continues over the weekend with Legends matches and qualifying rounds. Main draw play for the ATP Tour 250 event is Feb. 13-19 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The tournament is the first North American hard court event of the outdoor season, and one of just 10 ATP Tour events in the United States.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO