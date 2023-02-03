Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
cuse.com
Syracuse Completes Season Sweep with 79-72 win over BC
Syracuse (15-9, 6-7 ACC) returned to action Sunday, Feb. 5, in the JMA Wireless Dome with a 79-72 victory in the second meeting of the season against Boston College (14-12, 4-9 ACC). Senior guard Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 24 points in the contest. In the game, Fair recorded her 2,500th career point against the Eagles while Georgia Woolley (20) and Dariauna Lewis (15) both added double-digit scoring efforts. Lewis finished one rebound shy of her ninth-double double this season. Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack earned her first season sweep over an ACC opponent in the victory.
Former Pitt PG Brandin Knight Responds to Jim Boeheim's Accusations
Former Pitt Panther Brandin Knight didn't take kindly to Jim Boeheim's accusations.
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday
CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain. The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
Camden High Recruiting Allegation Saga Continues in Appeals Court
CAMDEN, NJ – A state appellate court judge on Monday gave the Camden City School District until Friday to file a motion to postpone a state athletic association's hearing on alleged recruiting violations regarding the Camden High School basketball team. If the school district files the motion, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) will have until February 16 to respond to the district's motion, state Appellate Division Judge Clarkson S. Fisher Jr. wrote in his order on Monday. "Whether there should be a stay pending the completion of the appeal will be determined by this court and only if Camden moves...
Ohio Players coming to Rivers
The Ohio Players come to Rivers Casino’s Event Center on Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m. The band rose to prominence in the 1970s with hits such as Love Rollercoaster. The band is part of the upcoming entertainment lineup at Rivers Casino, which is scheduled as follows: Feb. 17 (DJ Jazzy Jeff), Feb. 18 (Rob Schneider), March 18 (The Clairvoyants), March 24 (Yesterday: A Beatles Tribute) and April 14 (Stokley).
Missing Florida Lyft driver who had ties to Philadelphia has died, daughter says
Police in Florida and North Carolina had been searching for Gary Levin for more than a week
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
billypenn.com
Missing crossing guard has North Philly students scrambling across a busy street
On a cold Monday morning at the end of January, cars whipped down both lanes of Diamond Street as students waited to cross the four-way intersection to get to school at William Dick Elementary. Many of the children were without an adult. Most waited for the light to change, and...
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world. He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection. Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
SEPTA train on Market-Frankford Line derails
A SEPTA spokesperson said the standard six-car train was traveling eastbound between 2nd Street and Spring Garden stations when the third car derailed.
SEPTA driver who thwarted Philadelphia carjacking invited to State of the Union address
"Chris's brave actions on that night should be recognized. He is a true example of an ordinary person who did an extraordinary thing," said Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle.
Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City.
Man shot three times, killed in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 30-year-old man was shot three times and killed inside a home in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 21st Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say he was shot inside the bedroom of a first-floor apartment. The man was shot twice in the back and once in the right shoulder, authorities say. He was transported to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:47 a.m.Police say they took a woman into custody. She is alleged to be the shooter in this case, they say.A handgun was recovered.
Police seeking suspects in Philadelphia takeout double shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A fatal shooting in Philadelphia has left two people dead and one critically injured. Today, police released video surveillance footage and photographs of the suspects wanted for murder. On January 17th, two gunmen approached the Chinese takeout restaurant at 5409 Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. The suspects were captured on video approaching the restaurant before pulling their guns and firing multiple shots into the restaurant. Police arrived shortly before midnight to find a 19-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both customers inside the restaurant had been shot and killed. A third victim, a 20-year-old man, was critically The post Police seeking suspects in Philadelphia takeout double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gunfire shakes area near Broad Street as students depart school
Philadelphia Police say that people inside two cars fired shots at each other Tuesday afternoon in an area near two schools and a youth choir practice facility, just as students were finishing their day.
Bakery coming to Berks Street
Tova du Plessis, the four-time James Beard-nominated pastry chef who opened Essen Bakery in East Passyunk in 2016, just signed the lease on a new space at 110 W. Berks St. (at Hope Street). “Essen North” (with the Passyunk location now being dubbed “Essen South”) will be 2,800 square feet...
Comments / 0