PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 30-year-old man was shot three times and killed inside a home in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 21st Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say he was shot inside the bedroom of a first-floor apartment. The man was shot twice in the back and once in the right shoulder, authorities say. He was transported to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:47 a.m.Police say they took a woman into custody. She is alleged to be the shooter in this case, they say.A handgun was recovered.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO