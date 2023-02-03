ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cuse.com

Syracuse Completes Season Sweep with 79-72 win over BC

Syracuse (15-9, 6-7 ACC) returned to action Sunday, Feb. 5, in the JMA Wireless Dome with a 79-72 victory in the second meeting of the season against Boston College (14-12, 4-9 ACC). Senior guard Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 24 points in the contest. In the game, Fair recorded her 2,500th career point against the Eagles while Georgia Woolley (20) and Dariauna Lewis (15) both added double-digit scoring efforts. Lewis finished one rebound shy of her ninth-double double this season. Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack earned her first season sweep over an ACC opponent in the victory.
SYRACUSE, NY
TAPinto.net

Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday

CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain.  The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Camden High Recruiting Allegation Saga Continues in Appeals Court

CAMDEN, NJ – A state appellate court judge on Monday gave the Camden City School District until Friday to file a motion to postpone a state athletic association's hearing on alleged recruiting violations regarding the Camden High School basketball team. If the school district files the motion, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) will have until February 16 to respond to the district's motion, state Appellate Division Judge Clarkson S. Fisher Jr. wrote in his order on Monday. "Whether there should be a stay pending the completion of the appeal will be determined by this court and only if Camden moves...
CAMDEN, NJ
Star News

Ohio Players coming to Rivers

The Ohio Players come to Rivers Casino’s Event Center on Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m. The band rose to prominence in the 1970s with hits such as Love Rollercoaster. The band is part of the upcoming entertainment lineup at Rivers Casino, which is scheduled as follows: Feb. 17 (DJ Jazzy Jeff), Feb. 18 (Rob Schneider), March 18 (The Clairvoyants), March 24 (Yesterday: A Beatles Tribute) and April 14 (Stokley).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll

Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world.  He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection.  Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot three times, killed in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 30-year-old man was shot three times and killed inside a home in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 21st Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say he was shot inside the bedroom of a first-floor apartment. The man was shot twice in the back and once in the right shoulder, authorities say. He was transported to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:47 a.m.Police say they took a woman into custody. She is alleged to be the shooter in this case, they say.A handgun was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Police seeking suspects in Philadelphia takeout double shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A fatal shooting in Philadelphia has left two people dead and one critically injured. Today, police released video surveillance footage and photographs of the suspects wanted for murder. On January 17th, two gunmen approached the Chinese takeout restaurant at 5409 Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. The suspects were captured on video approaching the restaurant before pulling their guns and firing multiple shots into the restaurant. Police arrived shortly before midnight to find a 19-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both customers inside the restaurant had been shot and killed. A third victim, a 20-year-old man, was critically The post Police seeking suspects in Philadelphia takeout double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Star News

Bakery coming to Berks Street

Tova du Plessis, the four-time James Beard-nominated pastry chef who opened Essen Bakery in East Passyunk in 2016, just signed the lease on a new space at 110 W. Berks St. (at Hope Street). “Essen North” (with the Passyunk location now being dubbed “Essen South”) will be 2,800 square feet...
