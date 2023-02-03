ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gohuskies.com

Both Track Squads Ranked Top-Five Nationally

SEATTLE – For three straight weeks the Husky track and field teams have made some type of program history. Two weeks ago the women achieved an all-time high of No. 2. Last week the men earned their first ever No. 1 ranking. And today both teams were simultaneously ranked in the top-five of the National Ratings Index for the first time.
SEATTLE, WA
gohuskies.com

Gabriel Hires Concepción As Assistant Coach

SEATTLE – Husky Volleyball Head Coach Leslie Gabriel announced the first addition to her coaching staff today, welcoming Manolo Concepción to Montlake. An experienced and passionate teacher of the game, Concepción has nearly two decades of coaching experience at virtually every level of volleyball. Concepción joins the...
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

National Preps Showcase MVP Talks Washington, Offer

“Relentlessness” is how 4-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi describes Washington’s defense last season. ”I saw guys not giving up. Every single play…all 11 get there. I saw that, especially the Oregon game,” he recalled of Washington’s 37-34 victory in Eugene this past season. “There was a point going into the 4th quarter where I was like, ‘Oregon’s got this won’, but not…at…all.”
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Three Huskies Named to Pro Football Focus' Top 101 for 2022

It took a while for people to realize University of Washington football was back, with All-America consideration eluding individual Huskies. However, Pro Football Focus always seems to be crunching numbers 24/7 and in reviewing this past college season it places three Huskies among its top 101 players— quarterback Michael Penix Jr. comes in at No. 19, edge rusher Bralen Trice at 57 and wide receiver Rome Odunze at 82.
SEATTLE, WA
pacificnwsports.com

Seattle Sea Dragons 2023 Schedule with Times and TV

The XFL is back in 2023. We have the latest Seattle Sea Dragons schedule, complete with kickoff times and television information. The long-awaited return of the XFL begins on Saturday, February 18. A day later, head coach Jim Haslett’s Seattle Sea Dragrons kickoff their season. Pacific Northwest Sports has the Seattle Sea Dragons 10-game regular season schedule, along with game times and television information (all times are Pacific).
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
SEATTLE, WA
102.7 KORD

ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA

The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
GIG HARBOR, WA
Som Dutt

Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis

The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday

SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 4 a.m....
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Mayor Victoria Woodards to Present 2023 State of the City Address at Mount Tahoma High School on March 16

City of Tacoma announcement. Mayor Victoria Woodards will present the 2023 State of the City Address at the Mount Tahoma High School Auditorium (4634 S. 74th St. in Tacoma) on Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 PM. This year’s theme is Building Tomorrow Together. Topics covered during her address will include community safety, affordable housing and homelessness, and Tacoma’s ongoing recovery from the global pandemic.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday

WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyInYourState

The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic

Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
OAK HARBOR, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy