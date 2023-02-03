BONNER SPRINGS — For most of the season, coach Mary Argeropoulos has been trying to figure out why the Louisburg 400-yard relay hasn’t earned state qualifying time yet. “All year, I’ve been encouraging our relays, that according to their individual swim times, they should be able to post a qualifying time in the 400 Free relay easily,” Argeropoulos said. “On paper, they should have been able to swim a 3:44 time which would have qualified the relay, but we had just not been able to put it together at the end of a meet in competition.”

LOUISBURG, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO