louisburgsportszone.com
Louisburg relay, Brown add to their state qualification list at Bonner
BONNER SPRINGS — For most of the season, coach Mary Argeropoulos has been trying to figure out why the Louisburg 400-yard relay hasn’t earned state qualifying time yet. “All year, I’ve been encouraging our relays, that according to their individual swim times, they should be able to post a qualifying time in the 400 Free relay easily,” Argeropoulos said. “On paper, they should have been able to swim a 3:44 time which would have qualified the relay, but we had just not been able to put it together at the end of a meet in competition.”
Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday, but never got the chance. The Scots were on the road set to play Wyandotte High School but after the Freshman game, students from both varsity teams allegedly exchanged words, which led to Wyandotte faculty making […]
WIBW
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
RANTOUL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Game Warden was able to save one buck after two had become antler-locked on a Franklin Co. property. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Monday, Feb. 6, that Franklin Co. Game Warden Ryan Twellmann was called to a farm near Rantoul with reports of two antler-locked deer.
Yardbarker
Royals narrow list of potential sites for new $2B stadium
The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
Kansas woman injured after car strikes embankment
ANDREW COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven by Chyleen K. Pauesick, 75, Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on Route T one half mile west of Savannah. The car traveled...
republic-online.com
Osawatomie High School graduate killed in wreck near Rantoul
Sunday, Jan. 29, was supposed to be a special day for the Diediker family. U.S. Marine John Diediker, who graduated from Osawatomie High School in 2017 and most recently was stationed in Hawaii, was back in Kansas to help celebrate his son Cooper’s first birthday.
mycouriertribune.com
Price Chopper stores to close departments early Super Bowl Sunday
Local Cosentino’s Price Chopper locations in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will close perishable departments in the stores early on Sunday, Feb. 12, so staff can enjoy watching and cheering on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Kearney store is located in the Shoppes at Kearney at 701 Watson...
Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman
BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
Missing 6-year-old found safe after overnight search in Lawrence
A 6-year-old boy reported missing Lawrence, Kansas, Sunday evening was found safe on Monday morning
Man drowned Monday after falling through ice on Shawnee Mission Park Lake
A 21-year-old man drowned Monday after falling through ice on Shawnee Mission Park Lake near the lake's dog park
KMBC.com
Person fell through ice at Shawnee Mission Dog Park Beach, authorities say dive teams called in
LENEXA, Kan. — Authorities with the Lenexa, Kansas, Fire Department say dive teams have been called to a possible water recovery operation at the lake attached to the popular Shawnee Mission Dog Park. Officials said someone called 911 around 10:22 a.m. to report an individual in the water, which...
invisiblepeople.tv
Shawnee, Kansas Bans Roommates, Making Housing Even More Out of Reach
The Majority of Americans Live Paycheck to Paycheck as the Country Faces a Shortage of Affordable Housing. The United States is in utter disarray as the affordable housing shortage continues to plague American citizens, shrinking the working class and effectively squeezing most residents right out of home ownership. According to...
fox4kc.com
One critically injured in shooting Sunday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kensington Ave around 1:04 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. In addition, they found a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
tourcounsel.com
Metcalf South Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Kansas
Metcalf South Shopping Center was a shopping mall in Overland Park, Kansas. It opened in 1967, near a large, unique department store called the French Market, which later became a strip mall anchored by Kmart and Hancock Fabrics (the Kmart closed in late 2013 and Hancock announced a move in early 2014). The Metcalf South mall itself originally featured two main floors of retail space, although later a third floor of retail space was added, which in recent years became home to office space.
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, to Missouri for the first time, and he is looking for people to join his team.
Air traffic control recordings hear pilots spot Chinese spy balloon
Pilots from several commercial airliners reported seeing a Chinese spy balloon while crossing through airspace roughly 50 miles northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.
gotodestinations.com
Discover the Best Italian Restaurants in Kansas City – (Photos!)
Are you a fan of authentic Italian cuisine? Are you in the mood for a plate of freshly made pasta or a slice of piping hot pizza? Look no further because we’re rounding up the crème de la crème of Italian restaurants. So grab a fork, a...
kcur.org
Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants
Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
