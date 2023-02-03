ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisburg, KS

louisburgsportszone.com

Louisburg relay, Brown add to their state qualification list at Bonner

BONNER SPRINGS — For most of the season, coach Mary Argeropoulos has been trying to figure out why the Louisburg 400-yard relay hasn’t earned state qualifying time yet. “All year, I’ve been encouraging our relays, that according to their individual swim times, they should be able to post a qualifying time in the 400 Free relay easily,” Argeropoulos said. “On paper, they should have been able to swim a 3:44 time which would have qualified the relay, but we had just not been able to put it together at the end of a meet in competition.”
LOUISBURG, KS
Yardbarker

Royals narrow list of potential sites for new $2B stadium

The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman injured after car strikes embankment

ANDREW COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven by Chyleen K. Pauesick, 75, Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on Route T one half mile west of Savannah. The car traveled...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
republic-online.com

Osawatomie High School graduate killed in wreck near Rantoul

Sunday, Jan. 29, was supposed to be a special day for the Diediker family. U.S. Marine John Diediker, who graduated from Osawatomie High School in 2017 and most recently was stationed in Hawaii, was back in Kansas to help celebrate his son Cooper’s first birthday.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Price Chopper stores to close departments early Super Bowl Sunday

Local Cosentino’s Price Chopper locations in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will close perishable departments in the stores early on Sunday, Feb. 12, so staff can enjoy watching and cheering on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Kearney store is located in the Shoppes at Kearney at 701 Watson...
KEARNEY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman

BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
invisiblepeople.tv

Shawnee, Kansas Bans Roommates, Making Housing Even More Out of Reach

The Majority of Americans Live Paycheck to Paycheck as the Country Faces a Shortage of Affordable Housing. The United States is in utter disarray as the affordable housing shortage continues to plague American citizens, shrinking the working class and effectively squeezing most residents right out of home ownership. According to...
SHAWNEE, KS
fox4kc.com

One critically injured in shooting Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kensington Ave around 1:04 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. In addition, they found a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Metcalf South Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Kansas

Metcalf South Shopping Center was a shopping mall in Overland Park, Kansas. It opened in 1967, near a large, unique department store called the French Market, which later became a strip mall anchored by Kmart and Hancock Fabrics (the Kmart closed in late 2013 and Hancock announced a move in early 2014). The Metcalf South mall itself originally featured two main floors of retail space, although later a third floor of retail space was added, which in recent years became home to office space.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants

Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

