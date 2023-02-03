Read full article on original website
mercer.edu
Alumnus gives back to Macon through dentistry, dedication to community
For more than a decade, Dr. Samer Othman has served Macon by doing what he does best: dentistry. Through his private practice and regular volunteer service, the Mercer University alumnus hopes to have an impact that reaches beyond his work and creates a ripple of positivity across the community. Dr....
middlegatimes.com
Fun Things to Do in Macon this Week
There are many unique events taking place in Macon this week, from free trivia at El Sombrero and JAG's Pizzeria and Pub, a free night cycling class with Bike Walk Macon, and even a puppy yoga event at Fall Line Brewing Co. Valentine's Day is coming up next week but there are plenty of romantic events happening this week for those who want to celebrate love outside of the official holiday of love on next Tuesday.
Dovetail in downtown Macon welcomes new head chef
MACON, Ga. — There is always something new happening in downtown Macon. Recently, Dovetail welcomed a new head chef into the kitchen. Lane Richardson is a Perry native and a Helms College Culinary Arts Program graduate. He's been working at Dovetail since 2017. He says working in the Dovetail...
'Having them as a resource in the community is invaluable': Macon Rescue Mission expands west Bibb campus
MACON, Ga. — The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is planning a major expansion of its campus off Zebulon Road in west Bibb County. The Rescue Mission is one of Central Georgia's largest recovery programs. Pat Chastain, the CEO and President of Macon's rescue mission, says they now serve...
Black History Month events happening in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — It's Black History Month and Central Georgia has lots of event to celebrate and honor African American history and heritage. 13WMAZ will also be highlighting prominent African American figures in Macon's history daily all month long. You can check out the story here. Freedom in the...
WMAZ
2023 Little Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant held in Macon
Ahead of the pinkest party on earth, the cherry blossom festival selected their little Mr. and Miss. Cherry Blossom.
41nbc.com
Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
travellens.co
20 Free Things to Do in Macon, GA
The city of Macon is a historic and lively destination in Bibb County, central Georgia. Situated on the banks of the Ocmulgee River, the area was once home to various Native American tribes. The city’s origin and development can be traced to Fort Hawkins, an early 19th-century frontier trading post....
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Colin Daniels Joins James Bates Brannan Groover LLP
James Bates Brannan Groover LLP, a full-service law firm with offices in Macon, Atlanta, and Athens announces the addition of attorney Colin Daniels to the firm’s Real Estate practice group. Colin Daniels’ practice focuses on all areas of commercial real estate and commercial lending, including government-guaranteed lending. Colin obtained...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
41nbc.com
Descendant of William and Ellen Craft sharing family legacy Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A special event is being held at the Cannonball House in Macon on Saturday, February 4. The event, which starts at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m., will feature Julia Ellen Craft Davis, the great-great-granddaughter of William and Ellen Craft. William and Ellen Craft...
New Tyler Perry exhibit to open this month at the Tubman Museum
MACON, Ga. — The Tubman Museum is opening a new exhibit in honor of actor, filmmaker and playwright Tyler Perry in February. They say this exhibit will be the first time he will be featured in a museum that will tell the story of his life and work, according to a press release.
Cannonball House hosts great granddaughters of William and Helen Craft to tell their story
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, the Cannonball House held an event showcasing the lives of William and Helen craft, and their journey to freedom during slavery. The great granddaughters of the couple, Julia Davis and Vicki Davis, attended and spoke at the event. The event was part of Macon's...
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Houston County STAR Students and Teachers Honored
The Perry Area Chamber of Commerce and Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) ceremony on January 26. The ceremony recognized STAR Students and Teachers from each high school, and the county winner was announced for the first time. Two students from Northside High...
Central Georgia Girl Scouts prepare to deliver cookie orders
MACON, Ga. — Over 2,000 cases of Girl Scout Cookies were picked up by Central Georgia Girl Scouts Friday. The demand for cookies was so high this year that the Macon warehouse had to open a second area to store the boxes. Cookie sales started January 1, and you...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Bicyclist hit, killed by driver on Eisenhower Parkway Sunday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist has died in Macon after being hit by a car. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old man, later identified as Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bike on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a woman driving a Lexus hit Davidson on the bicycle. Davidson later died at the hospital.
$100K, $50K Powerball winning tickets sold in Georgia at Publix, food mart
Could you be a winner? The next Powerball jackpot drawing is Saturday, Feb. 4th.
'Heartbreaking to me, to our community': House fire that killed Baldwin County man started in kitchen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A meal on the stove turned into a fire that killed a Milledgeville man. The family of Joseph Dixon says he was cooking at his home of at least 30 years when a fire broke out in the kitchen. Now, all that remains is damage and the sadness of the family who loved him.
Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County
MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
Man dead after house fire in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Milledgeville on Saturday. Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young says crews were called to a housefire in the 100 block of Minor Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday evening. Young said thick smoke was pouring from the...
