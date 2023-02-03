ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

mercer.edu

Alumnus gives back to Macon through dentistry, dedication to community

For more than a decade, Dr. Samer Othman has served Macon by doing what he does best: dentistry. Through his private practice and regular volunteer service, the Mercer University alumnus hopes to have an impact that reaches beyond his work and creates a ripple of positivity across the community. Dr....
MACON, GA
middlegatimes.com

Fun Things to Do in Macon this Week

There are many unique events taking place in Macon this week, from free trivia at El Sombrero and JAG's Pizzeria and Pub, a free night cycling class with Bike Walk Macon, and even a puppy yoga event at Fall Line Brewing Co. Valentine's Day is coming up next week but there are plenty of romantic events happening this week for those who want to celebrate love outside of the official holiday of love on next Tuesday.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Dovetail in downtown Macon welcomes new head chef

MACON, Ga. — There is always something new happening in downtown Macon. Recently, Dovetail welcomed a new head chef into the kitchen. Lane Richardson is a Perry native and a Helms College Culinary Arts Program graduate. He's been working at Dovetail since 2017. He says working in the Dovetail...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Black History Month events happening in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — It's Black History Month and Central Georgia has lots of event to celebrate and honor African American history and heritage. 13WMAZ will also be highlighting prominent African American figures in Macon's history daily all month long. You can check out the story here. Freedom in the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
travellens.co

20 Free Things to Do in Macon, GA

The city of Macon is a historic and lively destination in Bibb County, central Georgia. Situated on the banks of the Ocmulgee River, the area was once home to various Native American tribes. The city’s origin and development can be traced to Fort Hawkins, an early 19th-century frontier trading post....
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Colin Daniels Joins James Bates Brannan Groover LLP

James Bates Brannan Groover LLP, a full-service law firm with offices in Macon, Atlanta, and Athens announces the addition of attorney Colin Daniels to the firm’s Real Estate practice group. Colin Daniels’ practice focuses on all areas of commercial real estate and commercial lending, including government-guaranteed lending. Colin obtained...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Descendant of William and Ellen Craft sharing family legacy Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A special event is being held at the Cannonball House in Macon on Saturday, February 4. The event, which starts at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m., will feature Julia Ellen Craft Davis, the great-great-granddaughter of William and Ellen Craft. William and Ellen Craft...
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Houston County STAR Students and Teachers Honored

The Perry Area Chamber of Commerce and Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) ceremony on January 26. The ceremony recognized STAR Students and Teachers from each high school, and the county winner was announced for the first time. Two students from Northside High...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Bicyclist hit, killed by driver on Eisenhower Parkway Sunday

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist has died in Macon after being hit by a car. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old man, later identified as Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bike on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a woman driving a Lexus hit Davidson on the bicycle. Davidson later died at the hospital.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County

MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after house fire in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Milledgeville on Saturday. Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young says crews were called to a housefire in the 100 block of Minor Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday evening. Young said thick smoke was pouring from the...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

