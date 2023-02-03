Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloodied woman found walking with a baby had shot her husbandVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinPortage, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
Related
WOWO News
Warsaw Orthopedic Maintenance Technician Enters Congressional Race
WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Another name has entered the fray when it comes to the Congressional seat being vacated by Jim Banks. Mike Felker a Republican Candidate is seeking election of US Congress District 3, establishing his committee Felker for Congress. Felker is a native Hoosier who lives and works in Warsaw and is currently employed as a maintenance technician in the orthopedic industry and has been for the past 17 years. After retiring from 20 years in the Army National Guard with two combat deployments in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Felker expressed his excitement to run for public office and continue to serve both Indiana and the country.
abc57.com
Five republican candidates from South Bend announce intent, file paperwork to run in 2023 city elections
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Five South Bend republican candidates have announced their intent to run in city elections in 2023. Roosevelt Stewart, Sonia Perez, Heidi Sunje-Bell, Tina Wilson, and Rhonda Richards formally filed their paperwork with the City Clerk's office. Four of these candidates are running for seats on the Common...
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson proclaims Feb. 5, 2023, as Elkhart County Symphony Day
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra held its annual youth concert at the Lerner Theatre and invited some special guests. They welcomed the Concord High School Symphony Orchestra and guest solo clarinetist Betsy Jaffee for their Symphony Legends Concert. “Today’s concert theme is “The Legends,” where we are...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
State Senate bill seeks to fill gap in hospital funding
A Region lawmaker wants to make sure hospitals serving low-income residents don't see a gap in their funding. State Senator Eddie Melton (D-Gary) said hospitals are reporting an impact to the payments they get from the federal Disproportionate Share Hospital program. "Those are the hospitals that serve low-income individuals, low-income...
buildingindiana.com
$9.8M Upgrade Proposed for Gary/Chicago International Airport
The Gary/Chicago International Airport (GCIA) would receive approximately $9.8 million in infrastructure funding to construct an on-site fuel distribution facility as part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s proposed budget. This funding proposal was included as part of the Governor’s overall budget proposal that was unveiled by Governor Holcomb. Should this funding be authorized, it will allow a further competitive advantage to GCIA as it continues to mature its cargo services and general aviation offerings.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Garcia lose frontrunner status, 2 other candidates in statistical tie
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place. If no candidate receives 50% plus one vote on Feb. 28,...
If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends
Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
tourcounsel.com
Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana
Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
wgnradio.com
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 2-2-23: Walter is suffering from brain fog over the mayoral election
Walter Jacobson is suffering from brain fog, and he doesn’t think he’s alone. No, the problem isn’t that he can’t find his car keys. It’s about answering questions about the Chicago race for mayor. Walter Jacobson gives his perspective.
fox32chicago.com
Woman steals $1.5M from suburban school • new poll shows mayoral frontrunners • 3 charged in retail theft
CHICAGO - A woman stole $1.5 million of food, mainly chicken wings, from a school district in south suburban Cook County; a new poll shows a shakeup in frontrunners for the upcoming mayoral election; and three people have been charged with robbing a Walgreens in Willowbrook. These are the top...
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Losing a loved one is hard enough. Imagine losing them to gun violence and not getting any answers. Here at WNDU, we want to do our part to help. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the homicide on Bradley Hodges.
hometownnewsnow.com
Theodore "Ted" Yagelski
Theodore "Ted" Yagelski, 91, from Michigan City, Indiana, passed away. Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, at 4:45 am in VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February. 11th, 2023 at Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington Street,. Michigan City, IN with Rev....
hometownnewsnow.com
Close Call in Crash into Office
(Trail Creek, IN) - A business owner in the Michigan City area had a very close call with a motor vehicle over the weekend. The vehicle took out a NIPSCO pole early Saturday afternoon before crashing into the office at Amish Structures on U.S. 20 in Trail Creek. A natural gas leak was created when the vehicle took out a gas meter at the business.
wgnradio.com
Why are homeowners seeing major rises in property taxes?
Fritz Kaegi, Cook County Assessor, joins Steve Dale to address the increase in property tax assessments for various neighborhoods across the city. He also speaks with some callers who express their frustrations with these changes. You can read more about these changes from a 2021 study here.
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
abc57.com
Washington Park Zoo announces death of beloved tiger, Stars
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Officials with the Washington Park Zoo announced Monday that the zoo's beloved tiger, Stars, was euthanized after suffering from chronic kidney disease. Stars, 18, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease a few weeks ago. Zoo staff had been closely monitoring Stars since the diagnosis. The decision...
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City, Shirley Heinze Land Trust to host nature walk
Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a free nature walk led by Shirley Heinze Land Trust at noon Friday, Feb. 17 at the St. Francis Nature Preserve. The 30-minute walk will begin at the start of the trail in the west employee parking lot at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
hometownnewsnow.com
State Police Introduce New K-9 Teams for This Region
(Lowell, IN) - Northwest Indiana has three new K-9 police teams among the State Police ranks. Three troopers and their K-9 partners recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. They are:. Trooper William Carlson and his partner Cooper, a German Shepherd. Carlson is a seven-year veteran...
Comments / 1