Michigan City, IN

regionnewssource.org

Shots Fired In Hampton Apartment Parking Lot

On Saturday, February 4, 2023 at approximately 9:07 PM, Highland Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot in the Hampton Apartments, in front of 9529 Prairie Avenue, for a report of several gunshots fired, according to Commander John Banasiak. Upon arrival of officers, nobody was located in the area....
cwbchicago.com

Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly

Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man gets 10 years for hijacking Chicago couple during a test drive

Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a man to 10 years for carjacking an Avondale couple who offered their vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace last year. Malik Shears, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking in exchange for the sentence from Judge Alfredo Maldonado. He is scheduled to be paroled on January 6, 2027.
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Elkhart man charged with murder appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man who is charged with murder was in court Monday. Jake Brunette, 26, is charged in the murder of Andrew Conley, 23, at the Monarch Mobile Home Park in Elkhart in November 2021. Elkhart Police responded to the scene to find the Conley...
ELKHART, IN
WGN News

2 boys, 13 and 15, charged in West Side carjacking

CHICAGO — Two boys, 13 and 15, were charged for forcefully taking a woman’s vehicle in Garfield Park Saturday night. Police reported that the boys will face one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to police, the two teenagers were identified by the police Saturday night as the individuals responsible for hijacking a 39-year-old woman’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
regionnewssource.org

Valparaiso Police Investigating Report of Overnight Gun Shots

The Valparaiso Police are investigating the report of multiple gun shots heard in the area of Morgan Boulevard and Elm Street in the overnight hours of Sunday, February 5. The reports indicated three loud bangs were heard in the area at approximately 2:15 AM. Police responded at the time of the reports and found no parties in the area and received no report of injuries. There was no information to suggest a further threat existed and it is not believed there is a current danger to public safety, police stated in a release Sunday.
VALPARAISO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Close Call in Crash into Office

(Trail Creek, IN) - A business owner in the Michigan City area had a very close call with a motor vehicle over the weekend. The vehicle took out a NIPSCO pole early Saturday afternoon before crashing into the office at Amish Structures on U.S. 20 in Trail Creek. A natural gas leak was created when the vehicle took out a gas meter at the business.
TRAIL CREEK, IN
WGNtv.com

Police: McDonald’s employee threw food at, punched DoorDash driver in Portage

PORTAGE, Ind. — A McDonald’s employee was arrested this week after allegedly throwing a bag of food at a DoorDash driver and punching them in Northwest Indiana. At around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Portage police responded to a McDonald’s, located in the 6100 block of North Central Avenue, on the report of a physical disturbance.
PORTAGE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Dumpster Diving Lands Man in Jail

(Wanatah, IN) - A man could face prison time after allegedly caught with narcotics while dumpster diving in La Porte County. Benjamin VanVyckt, 39, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 6 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, La Porte County Police on January 24th were...
WANATAH, IN
cwbchicago.com

9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North

Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight

CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
CHICAGO, IL

