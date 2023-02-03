Read full article on original website
Bloodied woman found walking with a baby had shot her husbandVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinPortage, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
abc57.com
South Bend man accused of methamphetamine possession, identity deception
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested in Marshall County early Monday morning on a number of charges, including possession of methamphetamine and identity deception, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 1 a.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of U.S. 31...
regionnewssource.org
Shots Fired In Hampton Apartment Parking Lot
On Saturday, February 4, 2023 at approximately 9:07 PM, Highland Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot in the Hampton Apartments, in front of 9529 Prairie Avenue, for a report of several gunshots fired, according to Commander John Banasiak. Upon arrival of officers, nobody was located in the area....
Sheriff: Driver of stolen semi intentionally slammed into deputy's patrol car
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Huntington County deputy's patrol car was totaled Sunday night by a semi-truck that police say intentionally slammed into it before leading police in a chase. A semi-truck and trailer that was stolen from Chesterton, Indiana, was spotted in the Warren Travel Plaza at I-69...
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly
Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 10 years for hijacking Chicago couple during a test drive
Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a man to 10 years for carjacking an Avondale couple who offered their vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace last year. Malik Shears, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking in exchange for the sentence from Judge Alfredo Maldonado. He is scheduled to be paroled on January 6, 2027.
WNDU
Elkhart man charged with murder appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man who is charged with murder was in court Monday. Jake Brunette, 26, is charged in the murder of Andrew Conley, 23, at the Monarch Mobile Home Park in Elkhart in November 2021. Elkhart Police responded to the scene to find the Conley...
cwbchicago.com
Police video shows a man being beaten on downtown Chicago street corner — and, contrary to a viral storyline, he wasn’t a carjacker
Chicago police surveillance footage shows that a man beaten on a downtown street corner last month was, despite the enticing story that spread with a viral video of the attack, not a car thief or carjacker. CWB Chicago first told you about the questionable storyline last month. Now, police surveillance...
2 boys, 13 and 15, charged in West Side carjacking
CHICAGO — Two boys, 13 and 15, were charged for forcefully taking a woman’s vehicle in Garfield Park Saturday night. Police reported that the boys will face one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to police, the two teenagers were identified by the police Saturday night as the individuals responsible for hijacking a 39-year-old woman’s […]
regionnewssource.org
Valparaiso Police Investigating Report of Overnight Gun Shots
The Valparaiso Police are investigating the report of multiple gun shots heard in the area of Morgan Boulevard and Elm Street in the overnight hours of Sunday, February 5. The reports indicated three loud bangs were heard in the area at approximately 2:15 AM. Police responded at the time of the reports and found no parties in the area and received no report of injuries. There was no information to suggest a further threat existed and it is not believed there is a current danger to public safety, police stated in a release Sunday.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man who offered to sell stolen car and dog back to owner for $350 gets 3-year sentence
Chicago — An eight-time felon who allegedly offered to sell a woman’s stolen car back to her — along with her pet Shih Tzu that was inside the vehicle — for $350 has been sentenced to prison. Officials said she got her car back, but her dog was never found.
californiaexaminer.net
After Tyre Nichols’s Death, A Video Surfaced Showing A Chicago Police Officer Punching A Man In A Cell
Just days after the release of the contentious video depicting the beating Tyre Nichols endured at the hands of Memphis, Tennessee, police, a guy in Chicago was shown being brutally beaten by an arresting officer inside a holding cell. In 2019, Damien Stewart was stopped for a traffic violation and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Close Call in Crash into Office
(Trail Creek, IN) - A business owner in the Michigan City area had a very close call with a motor vehicle over the weekend. The vehicle took out a NIPSCO pole early Saturday afternoon before crashing into the office at Amish Structures on U.S. 20 in Trail Creek. A natural gas leak was created when the vehicle took out a gas meter at the business.
ABC7 Chicago
Autopsy conducted on woman found in freezer on NW Side; prosecutors say woman hid body for 2 years
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Prosecutors released new, disturbing details about the woman who allegedly hid her mom's body in a freezer. The body may have been there for nearly two years. The medical examiner said they were finally able to conduct an autopsy Thursday, but the cause and manner of death are still pending.
Factory completely destroyed after massive fire in Chicago Heights
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — A manufacturing facility in Chicago Heights was destroyed in a massive fire Monday morning. The fire broke out at Morgan Li around 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. The 500,000-square-foot facility was completely engulfed in flames and quickly spread to neighboring buildings. No one was inside the plant […]
cwbchicago.com
There have been 5 armed robberies since Christmas on this Chicago street corner, most recently on Saturday
Update: On Sunday, Chicago police issued a community alert about the robberies. According to CPD, a second robbery also occurred at the corner of 21st and Damen moments after the incident detailed in our story. That means there have been six robberies on the corner since Christmas, not five. Chicago...
WGNtv.com
Police: McDonald’s employee threw food at, punched DoorDash driver in Portage
PORTAGE, Ind. — A McDonald’s employee was arrested this week after allegedly throwing a bag of food at a DoorDash driver and punching them in Northwest Indiana. At around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Portage police responded to a McDonald’s, located in the 6100 block of North Central Avenue, on the report of a physical disturbance.
McDonald's worker facing charges after attacking delivery driver in Indiana
An employee of a McDonald’s in Portage, Indiana is facing criminal charges after allegedly attacking a Door Dash driver after the driver allegedly got upset over a late order.
hometownnewsnow.com
Dumpster Diving Lands Man in Jail
(Wanatah, IN) - A man could face prison time after allegedly caught with narcotics while dumpster diving in La Porte County. Benjamin VanVyckt, 39, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 6 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, La Porte County Police on January 24th were...
cwbchicago.com
9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North
Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight
CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
