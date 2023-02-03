ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

mercer.edu

Alumnus gives back to Macon through dentistry, dedication to community

For more than a decade, Dr. Samer Othman has served Macon by doing what he does best: dentistry. Through his private practice and regular volunteer service, the Mercer University alumnus hopes to have an impact that reaches beyond his work and creates a ripple of positivity across the community. Dr....
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Dovetail in downtown Macon welcomes new head chef

MACON, Ga. — There is always something new happening in downtown Macon. Recently, Dovetail welcomed a new head chef into the kitchen. Lane Richardson is a Perry native and a Helms College Culinary Arts Program graduate. He's been working at Dovetail since 2017. He says working in the Dovetail...
MACON, GA
middlegatimes.com

Fun Things to Do in Macon this Week

There are many unique events taking place in Macon this week, from free trivia at El Sombrero and JAG's Pizzeria and Pub, a free night cycling class with Bike Walk Macon, and even a puppy yoga event at Fall Line Brewing Co. Valentine's Day is coming up next week but there are plenty of romantic events happening this week for those who want to celebrate love outside of the official holiday of love on next Tuesday.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Valentine’s Day mural showcase brings color to downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Valentine’s Day mural showcase is taking place in the heart of downtown around Cherry Street Lane, Mulberry Street Lane and Broadway Lane. This event, a collaboration between Newtown Macon and the 567 Center, allows graffiti artists to legally showcase their talents on designated structures, providing a platform for their art to be displayed.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

River Edge Behavioral Health Appoints New CEO

Dr. Steve Corkery, Chair of the River Edge Community Service Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Cass Hatcher as Chief Executive Officer of River Edge Behavioral Health. This was the culmination of a nation-wide search over the last several months. Dr. Corkery and the Board of Directors...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

2023 Little Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Something to smile about this Saturday…the Cherry Blossom Festival is just over a month away!. Ahead of the pinkest party on earth, the Cherry Blossom Festival selected their little Mr. and Miss. Drum roll please..... here are your new little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom....
MACON, GA
travellens.co

20 Free Things to Do in Macon, GA

The city of Macon is a historic and lively destination in Bibb County, central Georgia. Situated on the banks of the Ocmulgee River, the area was once home to various Native American tribes. The city’s origin and development can be traced to Fort Hawkins, an early 19th-century frontier trading post....
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Fire Department to Officially Open New Training Facility

The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department is set to open its brand-new Fire Training Facility on Wednesday, January 18 with a Hose Uncoupling Ceremony at 10:00 a.m.. The event will be live streamed on the Fire Department’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/MaconBibbCountyFireDepartment. “We are thrilled this day has finally come,” says...
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Houston County STAR Students and Teachers Honored

The Perry Area Chamber of Commerce and Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) ceremony on January 26. The ceremony recognized STAR Students and Teachers from each high school, and the county winner was announced for the first time. Two students from Northside High...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Colin Daniels Joins James Bates Brannan Groover LLP

James Bates Brannan Groover LLP, a full-service law firm with offices in Macon, Atlanta, and Athens announces the addition of attorney Colin Daniels to the firm’s Real Estate practice group. Colin Daniels’ practice focuses on all areas of commercial real estate and commercial lending, including government-guaranteed lending. Colin obtained...
ATHENS, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Bicyclist hit, killed by driver on Eisenhower Parkway Sunday

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist has died in Macon after being hit by a car. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old man, later identified as Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bike on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a woman driving a Lexus hit Davidson on the bicycle. Davidson later died at the hospital.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County

MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after house fire in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Milledgeville on Saturday. Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young says crews were called to a housefire in the 100 block of Minor Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday evening. Young said thick smoke was pouring from the...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Pan of grease left on stove blamed for fatal Baldwin County fire

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after a weekend fire in Baldwin County. In a media release, officials with the Baldwin County Fire Department say units were called to a Minor Road address Saturday. When they arrived, they found a house with a lot of smoke coming from the roof. Once inside, firefighters found Joseph Dixon in the closet of a bedroom. Dixon later died after being taken to the hospital.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

How does the National Weather Service issue warnings?

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — At 13WMAZ, we track storms, show you potential dangers, tell you when you need to take cover, and let you know when you're in the clear. But, only the National Weather Service can issue a watch or warning. "We've used our education, all the tools,...
